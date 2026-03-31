Syncfusion® Reports Strong Momentum Across Bold Product Portfolio

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syncfusion®, Inc., the enterprise technology provider of choice, today reported strong momentum across its Bold product portfolio. Recognition in G2’s annual Best Software Awards, strong showings in the Spring 2026 G2 quarterly reports, recent product updates, and significant revenue growth attest to the growing demand for its business software for analytics, customer support, reporting, and eSignature workflows.

“Businesses want software that helps teams move faster without adding friction,” said Daniel Jebaraj, CEO of Syncfusion. “Bold BI’s and Bold Reports’ recognition in G2’s annual Best Software Awards reflects what we’re hearing from customers, and we’re continuing to invest in practical AI, embedded experiences, and workflow integrations that make these products more impactful in everyday work.”

Bold BI® and Bold Reports® each earned placements in G2’s 2026 Best Software Awards, G2’s most selective recognitions. Honorees in these customer review-based awards come from a pool of more than 175,000 vendors. Bold BI was named among the Best Analytics Software Products of 2026, and Bold Reports received its first-ever Best Software Award, earning a spot on G2’s Fastest Growing Products list for 2026.

Recent 2026 product updates expanded capabilities across the lineup:

BoldSign® expanded its workflow and automation capabilities with a new Salesforce integration, a HubSpot Marketplace launch, AI natural-language searching, and enhanced API and mobile experiences.

BoldDesk® advanced its position as a full-stack, AI-native customer support platform in its most recent update, introducing AI-powered ticket classification, real-time sentiment detection, Twilio voice calling, proactive WhatsApp and SMS outreach, and a new Chat SDK for Flutter and React Native.

Bold Reports' 12.2 release strengthened enterprise security, added hierarchical report organization, and extended platform support through .NET 10, with enhanced report organization and AI integration planned for future updates.

Bold BI introduced embedded AI summary customization and performance enhancements designed to improve efficiency during concurrent requests.

Steady, relevant product enhancements drove strong commercial growth over the past year. BoldSign achieved 194% year-over-year revenue growth; BoldDesk grew 97% year over year. Those gains reflect rising demand for software that helps organizations streamline document workflows, strengthen customer support, and embed tools and analytics more effectively.

Spring 2026 G2 recognition further underscored the strength of the Bold products' performance trajectory. BoldDesk earned 65 badges, including standout recognition in Multilingual Customer Support and Regional Leader honors in six Asia and APAC categories. Bold BI earned 21 badges across the Embedded Business Intelligence and Analytics Platforms categories. BoldSign and Bold Reports each earned Momentum Leader badges, with Bold Reports also receiving Small Business Leader recognition in Embedded Business Intelligence.

For more information about Syncfusion and its Bold product portfolio, visit syncfusion.com .

About Syncfusion®, Inc.

Headquartered in the technology hub of Research Triangle Park, NC, Syncfusion®, Inc. delivers an award-winning ecosystem of developer control suites, embeddable BI platforms, and business software. Syncfusion was founded in 2001 with a single software component and a mission to support organizations of all sizes, serving everyone from individual developers and startups to Fortune 500 enterprises. Though its pilot product, the Essential Studio® suite, has grown to over 1,700 developer controls, its mission remains the same. With offices in the US, India, and Kenya, Syncfusion prioritizes the customer experience by providing feature-rich solutions to help developers and enterprises solve complex problems, save money, and build high-performance, robust applications.