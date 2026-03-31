Updated Financial calendar 2025 and 2026

 | Source: German High Street Properties A/S German High Street Properties A/S

Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S

Charlottenlund, March 31, 2026

Announcement no. 291

Financial calendar 2025 and 2026 (update)

The financial calendar for the remaining of 2025 and 2026 thus looks as follows.

November 26, 2025Interim report for the period January 1 to September 30, 2025
November 28, 2025Holding of the extraordinary general meeting
March 23, 2026Deadline for submission of proposals for voting at the company's annual general meeting
March 31, 2026Annual Report 2025
April 8, 2026Expected date for convening the annual general meeting.
April 30, 2026Holding of the annual general meeting.
May 29, 2026Interim report for the period January 1 to March 31, 2026.
August 31, 2026Half-year report for the period January 1 to June 30, 2026.
November 30, 2026Interim report for the period January 1 to September 30, 2026.

Any questions can be directed to the undersigned on +45 8110 0800.

Sincerely, German High Street Properties A/S

Hans Thygesen
Chairman of the Board


GlobeNewswire

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