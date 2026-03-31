BOSTON, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SHIFT Communications, an integrated PR agency with a specialization in B2B technology, today announced the addition of multiple AI-focused technology clients to its roster. The Agency continues to be a strong partner for B2B technology and SaaS companies, delivering PR programs that strengthen category positioning and engage audiences across today’s fragmented media landscape.

New B2B technology PR clients

As AI adoption and competition accelerate across industries, technology companies are increasingly seeking strategic PR partners that can drive brand authority, differentiation beyond product offerings, and measurable business impact.

The following companies partnered with SHIFT to achieve that through our Performance Communications programs in Q1 2026:

Exol: Robotic Logistics Platform™ combining advanced physical AI, intelligent software, and a nationwide fulfillment and transportation network

Robotic Logistics Platform™ combining advanced physical AI, intelligent software, and a nationwide fulfillment and transportation network Leia Inc.: Creator of Immersity, a spatial AI technology platform that provides immersive experiences to virtually any device, allowing users to feel part of the scene

Creator of Immersity, a spatial AI technology platform that provides immersive experiences to virtually any device, allowing users to feel part of the scene Signifyd: AI-powered fraud and abuse protection provider that deploys machine learning to help ecommerce brands increase revenue and establish trust that builds customer loyalty

AI-powered fraud and abuse protection provider that deploys machine learning to help ecommerce brands increase revenue and establish trust that builds customer loyalty Symbotic: AI-powered supply chain automation with robotic warehouse and logistics systems

SHIFT will support these growth-stage brands — along with other recent client wins including digital workspace market leader Citrix and payroll & HR services provider G&A Partners — with multichannel PR programs focused on industry & corporate storytelling, executive content, and AI answer visibility (also called GEO or AEO).

About SHIFT’s B2B Technology PR Practice

SHIFT partners with both growth-stage and market-leading B2B technology companies to strengthen category positioning and accelerate growth. Since 2020, the agency has supported clients through four IPOs, $1.38B in funding and successful exits via acquisition. It specializes in building credibility, demand and discoverability through:

Media storytelling & coverage

Executive thought leadership & content

Category leadership positioning & recognition

Owned data, industry & vertical marketing communications & PR campaigns

Communications support during company milestones & news moments



“Our clients are operating in highly competitive and rapidly evolving markets,” said Amanda Munroe, agency lead at SHIFT Communications. “They need more than press visibility. They need cohesive storytelling systems that strengthen positioning, build demand and create discoverability where buyers are tuning in. That type of outcome-focused programming is where we excel.”

To learn more about how SHIFT turns communications into a true performance lever for brands, view our B2B technology PR capabilities, experience and work.

About SHIFT’s expertise as a B2B technology PR agency

What industries does SHIFT Communications specialize in?

SHIFT was founded as a high-tech PR agency in 2003. It has built deep experience and expertise across B2B technology sectors including AI, ecommerce, enterprise software, industrial, supply chain, web3 and workplace over the past 20 years. How does SHIFT support growth-stage B2B technology companies?

SHIFT helps companies strengthen brand and business growth through omnichannel PR. The agency drives critical credibility, demand and discoverability through earned media coverage, owned content, social media storytelling and paid amplification. What differentiates SHIFT from other B2B tech PR agencies?

SHIFT is known for media relations, but its Performance Communications approach — which purpose-builds multi-channel storytelling campaigns to help companies reach specific objectives — sets it apart. SHIFT also excels in measuring program impact and in creating owned data campaigns that boost brand attention and authority. What types of B2B technology companies does SHIFT represent?

SHIFT works with startup, growth-stage and established technology clients, helping them strengthen positioning and scale their businesses. Its B2B tech and SaaS client experience includes Citrix, Checkr, GoDaddy, Resonate, Talkdesk, TELUS Digital and Vonage.

About SHIFT Communications

SHIFT Communications is an integrated PR and communications agency that turns PR into business impact for B2B Technology, Healthcare and Consumer brands. Our Performance Communications approach sets us apart by combining brand storytelling with purpose-built campaigns to create the demand, credibility, and discoverability businesses need to grow along with in-depth measurement on how they contribute to business outcomes.

Since 2003, SHIFT has helped global leaders and emerging disruptors shift ahead in their categories and goals. Clients who have partnered with us include Butterfly Network, Citrix, Included Health, McDonald's, OneDigital, Talkdesk and Wedderspoon.

For more information on SHIFT’s Performance Communications approach and work visit www.shiftcomm.com.

SHIFT is an AVENIR GLOBAL company and part of the Padilla family of brands.