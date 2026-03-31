Berger Montague PC Investigating Potential Claims on Behalf of Investors in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE: NAK)

PHILADELPHIA, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National plaintiffs’ law firm Berger Montague PC announces an investigation into potential claims on behalf of investors in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE: NAK) (“Northern Dynasty” or the “Company”). The investigation is focused on whether Northern Dynasty and members of senior management violated the federal securities laws or engaged in other unlawful conduct.

Headquartered in Vancouver, BC, Northern Dynasty engages in the exploration of mineral properties, including copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and rhenium deposits.

On February 17, 2026, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a brief in proceedings in the U.S. District Court for the District of Alaska in support of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s veto of the Company's proposed Pebble Mine in Southwest Alaska.

On that news, shares of Northern Dynasty fell $0.80 per share – more than 39% – to close at $1.23 per share on February 18, 2026.

If you are a NORTHERN DYNASTY investor and would like to learn more about this action, CLICK HERE or please contact Berger Montague: Andrew Abramowitz at aabramowitz@bergermontague.com or (215) 875-3015, or Caitlin Adorni at cadorni@bergermontague.com or (267)764-4865.

About Berger Montague

Berger Montague is one of the nation’s preeminent law firms focusing on complex civil litigation, class actions, and mass torts in federal and state courts throughout the United States. With more than $2.4 billion in 2025 post-trial judgments alone, the Firm is a leader in the fields of complex litigation, antitrust, consumer protection, defective products, environmental law, employment law, securities, and whistleblower cases, among many other practice areas. For over 55 years, Berger Montague has played leading roles in precedent-setting cases and has recovered over $50 billion for its clients and the classes they have represented. Berger Montague is headquartered in Philadelphia and has offices in Chicago; Malvern, PA; Minneapolis; San Diego; San Francisco; Toronto, Canada; Washington, D.C., and Wilmington, DE.

For more information or to discuss your rights, please contact:

Andrew Abramowitz

Berger Montague

(215) 875-3015

aabramowitz@bergermontague.com

Caitlin Adorni

Berger Montague

(267) 764-4865

cadorni@bergermontague.com