BingX VIP Redefines Premium Access Through “Access More. Go Further.” Program

PANAMA CITY, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BingX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3-AI company, today announced an upgrade to BingX VIP through “Access More. Go Further.” program. The enhancement is designed to deliver a more efficient, rewarding, and accessible trading experience for advanced users.





At its core, BingX VIP focuses on reducing friction and maximizing performance. In Q3 2025, the program delivered zero-slippage execution, helping VIP users save over $700,000 in trading costs—underscoring its commitment to execution quality and product refinement.

Accessibility is further strengthened through more flexible entry pathways. Users can now explore VIP benefits with a free trial , upgrade to higher tiers , or switch from other platforms by verifying their existing VIP status , with eligible users receiving a VIP Level 2 Boost. The introduction of BingX Elite also provides a lower entry point, enabling users to access premium trading rates and key VIP benefits earlier in their journey.

In addition to access and performance, rewards remain a key pillar of the BingX VIP experience. Through monthly Xpool token airdrops, VIP members can unlock additional value from their asset holdings, with a guaranteed minimum of $1.4 million in total airdrops distributed within a single quarter. The program also introduces private equity RWA token airdrops, further diversifying reward opportunities and reinforcing the platform's commitment to bridging crypto assets with real-world financial markets.

“BingX VIP is designed as a comprehensive ecosystem for users seeking deeper market access, superior execution, and broader asset exposure,” said Pablo Monti, Brand Spokesperson at BingX. “With the upgraded BingX VIP experience, we are delivering a premium offering that reduces friction, expands access, and empowers users to navigate across markets with greater ease.”

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange and Web3-AI company, serving over 40 million users worldwide. Ranked among the top five global crypto derivatives exchanges and a pioneer of crypto copy trading, BingX addresses the evolving needs of users across all experience levels.

Powered by a comprehensive suite of AI-driven products and services, including futures, spot, copy trading, and TradFi offerings, BingX empowers users with innovative tools designed to enhance performance, confidence, and efficiency.

BingX has been the principal partner of Chelsea FC since 2024, and became the first official crypto exchange partner of Scuderia Ferrari HP in 2026.