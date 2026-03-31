Hiboy Expands Into Major U.S. Retailers, Marking Next Phase of Growth in Micromobility

NEW YORK, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hiboy announced its expansion into major brick-and-mortar retail channels, marking a new phase for the brand. What started as a digital-first business is now moving onto physical store shelves, as Hiboy grows its retail presence while continuing to put more focus on the quality and standards behind everyday micromobility products.

The End of the "Online-Only" Era

For years, the micromobility market was defined by a surge of "Amazon-born" brands. But as the novelty of electric scooters fades into the necessity of daily commuting, a natural selection is occurring. Hiboy’s growth trajectory, moving from the feedback loops of digital marketplaces to the high-stakes shelves of national retailers, reflects a broader industry trend: the transition from "last-mile gadgets" to "reliable transportation."

A Culture of "Deliberate Manufacturing"

Hiboy’s recent scale-up hasn't just been about volume; it’s been about the discipline of the supply chain. During a 2025 visit to Hiboy’s production facilities, Dr. Neale G. O’Connor, a noted authority on Chinese manufacturing and supply chain transparency from La Trobe Business School, observed a distinct departure from the "speed-at-all-costs" mentality often found in tech manufacturing.

"It’s not about speed, " noted Dr. O'Connor. "They focus on attention to detail at every step. It’s about maintaining a constant pace. Nice and slow, because in the end, we want every product to be perfect. It’s not about making production as fast as possible, but as secure as possible—secure from a quality point of view."

This commitment to hardware integrity is further bolstered by Hiboy’s deepening technical partnerships, most notably its collaboration with Bosch. By integrating Bosch motor systems into the high-performance TITAN series, Hiboy is bridging the gap between accessible pricing and tier-one engineering.

The "Costco Vetting": A New Benchmark of Trust

Perhaps the most visible indicator of Hiboy’s maturity is its recent entry into Costco with the C1 commuter e-bike. For the micromobility industry, a Costco placement is more than just a distribution win; it is a rigorous third-party validation.

Known for one of the most selective vetting processes in retail, Costco’s adoption of the Hiboy C1 serves as a "seal of approval" for North American consumers. By placing electric bikes in a physical environment where shoppers can touch the frames and test the build quality, Hiboy is turning the "curiosity" of electric travel into the "familiarity" of a household appliance. This retail footprint now extends across Best Buy, Target, and select Costco locations nationwide.

Beyond the Specs: Finding a Place in the City

Hiboy’s roadmap aligns with a global shift in urban planning. As cities invest in protected bike lanes and rising fuel costs drive commuters away from SUVs for short-range trips, the "middle ground" of transport is being reclaimed.

"Micromobility isn't about replacing the car for every trip," says the Hiboy team. "It’s about solving the inefficiency of the two-mile grocery run or the cross-campus commute. Once a rider experiences the lack of 'parking friction' and the lower cost-per-mile, the behavior sticks."

Looking Ahead: Steady Over Speedy

As Hiboy enters 2026, the focus remains on refinement rather than radical pivots. The brand is doubling down on its after-sales service network and safety certifications, ensuring that the infrastructure supporting the rider is as robust as the motor powering the bike.

In an industry often distracted by "hyper-performance" specs, Hiboy’s path, built step-by-step from Amazon reviews to Costco aisles, suggests that in the world of everyday mobility, consistency is the ultimate innovation.

About Hiboy

Hiboy is a leading provider of reliable, accessible electric scooters and e-bikes designed for everyday life. Focused on safety, durability, and practical design, Hiboy is committed to making sustainable urban travel a reality for everyone.

Connect with Hiboy:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hiboyofficial/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ridehiboy

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@HiboyOfficial

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@hiboydirect

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/hiboylimited/

Media contact：

Flora Liu

marketing07@hiboy.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/92fca2c7-861e-4bd6-b108-7e97c94e12f5

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