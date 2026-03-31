Green Hydrogen Market worth $74.81 billion by 2032 at CAGR 60% says MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In terms of value, the Green Hydrogen Market global green hydrogen market is projected to grow from USD 2.79 billion in 2025 to USD 74.81 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 60.0% as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™.

Key drivers of the green hydrogen market are decarbonization targets & net-zero commitments, rapid growth of renewable energy capacity, and rising demand for clean mobility. Several factors, including the declining cost of renewable energy production from various sources, advancements in electrolysis technologies, and the increasing demand from the power industry and fuel cell electric vehicles, propel the market. The number of countries committing to achieving net-zero emissions has been steadily increasing. These commitments mark a significant milestone in the advancement of green hydrogen.

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Browse in-depth TOC on “Green Hydrogen Market”

250 - Market Data Tables

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List of Key Players in Green Hydrogen Market:

Air Liquide (France), Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (US), ENGIE (France), Uniper SE (Germany), Siemens Energy (Germany)

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in Green Hydrogen Market:

Drivers: Decarbonization targets & net-zero commitments. Restraint: High production costs. Opportunity: Emergence of hydrogen hubs & industrial clusters. Challenge: Hydrogen storage & transport complexity.

Key Findings of the Study:

By technology, alkaline electrolysis is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period. By renewable source, wind energy is expected to dominate the global green hydrogen market during the forecast period. The mobility segment by end-use industry is expected to dominate the global green hydrogen market during the forecast period. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the green hydrogen market during the forecast period.

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Based on renewable sources, the solar energy segment holds the second position among renewable resources in the green hydrogen market in terms of value. This primarily stems from the rapid increase in global solar energy capacity, the decline in electricity costs, and the favorable alignment with electrolyzer operations. Solar photovoltaic (PV) power has become one of the most affordable energy sources globally, making it particularly suitable for hydrogen production, where the cost of electricity is a significant component of the overall cost. The Middle East, India, Australia, and parts of the US are solar-rich areas where multi-gigawatt solar-to-hydrogen projects are being developed. High irradiation levels are being used in these projects to maximize the output of the electrolyzer. The scale of solar farms, the shorter time it takes to build them, and the fact that they can be located in remote or desert areas are some of the advantages that these farms have. Considering long-term power purchase agreements and the rapid increase in global installed solar capacity, the factors discussed above position solar energy as the second most prominent and one of the fastest-growing renewable sources in the green hydrogen economy.

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Based on technology, the alkaline electrolysis is the fastest-growing technology segment in the green hydrogen market due to its being the most commercially mature, cost-efficient, and widely deployed electrolyzer technology worldwide. Alkaline systems have a century of industrial use behind them, with an established supply chain and proven long-term reliability, which has allowed them to take the lead in installed global electrolyzer capacity. This capacity is estimated to be more than half of the total operational capacity worldwide today. It utilizes inexpensive liquid electrolytes, such as potassium hydroxide, and does not depend on scarce precious metals; thus, it is significantly less expensive to produce and operate than PEM and other emerging technologies. Its continuous operation at a large scale is a key reason it is the preferred choice for multi-megawatt and gigawatt-class green hydrogen projects in Europe, the Middle East, China, and Australia. As governments and industries accelerate the deployment of hydrogen, the need for scalable, low-cost, and robust electrolysis solutions continues to keep alkaline technology at the forefront of market growth

Based on region, Asia Pacific is the second-largest region in the global green hydrogen market in terms of value. The primary reason for this is the enormous renewable energy capacity, strong national hydrogen strategies, and significant industrial demand. Among countries, China, Japan, South Korea, and Australia are investing substantial amounts of money in gigawatt-scale green hydrogen and green ammonia projects to reduce emissions in the refining, fertilizers, steel, and mobility sectors. The Asia Pacific region has the most significant annual additions of solar and wind energy globally, which gives it a cost advantage in renewable-powered electrolysis. The production of electrolyzers in China is advancing rapidly, leading to significant cost savings in production. Meanwhile, Japan and South Korea are at the forefront of hydrogen development in transportation, fuel cells, and import infrastructure. The production of green hydrogen and ammonia, predominantly intended for export, is taking place in Australia, where the company has ample land and high solar irradiance. All these factors together not only create an underlying demand of considerable size but also an inflow of high investments, thereby making Asia Pacific the second-largest regional market for green hydrogen in terms of value.

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