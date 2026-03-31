MULTIMEDIA UPDATE - CDM Acquires R&D Specialties to Expand Modular Data Center Manufacturing Capabilities for AI Infrastructure

CHANTILLY, Va., March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compu Dynamics Modular (CDM) , a specialized provider of high-performance data center infrastructure solutions, has acquired a majority stake in R&D Specialties , an ISO and UL-certified manufacturer of control panels, modular electrical systems and data center modules based in Odessa, Texas. The acquisition strengthens and expands CDM's design engineering and manufacturing capabilities to support accelerating demand for prefabricated, AI-ready modular data center solutions across North America.

This acquisition reflects a fundamental shift in data center infrastructure. Modular is no longer an alternative; it is becoming the default strategy for AI-ready deployments. AI workloads are redefining speed, density, and efficiency requirements, and the industry is responding with infrastructure designed for rapid deployment, scalability, and repeatability. CDM's modular solutions, purpose-built for IT, AI, and HPC applications, are meeting accelerating demand from hyperscale operators, colocation providers, and enterprise AI deployments.

"Modular infrastructure is where efficiency meets innovation,” said Ron Mann , vice president of CDM. “For decades, we've delivered solutions that solve real engineering challenges in high-stakes environments. Joining forces with R&D Specialties allows us to bring that expertise to the next generation of AI data centers at scale."

CDM works closely with the manufacturer ecosystem across the country to scale and meet current demand. The company is uniquely positioned to undertake campus-scale modular deployments and can provide fully end-to-end turnkey solutions, from design and engineering to manufacturing and deployment to commissioning and maintenance, all while maintaining its vendor-neutral status.



"This investment is about building the capabilities and capacity the market is demanding right now,” said Steve Altizer , president and CEO of Compu Dynamics. “AI infrastructure requires a different approach; one that delivers faster, scales smarter, and performs better. R&D Specialties brings the engineering depth and manufacturing precision that align perfectly with where this industry is headed."



R&D Specialties has built a reputation for delivering custom-engineered modular powerhouses and control panels, serving mission-critical environments where reliability and performance are non-negotiable. The company's engineering-first approach and commitment to long-term customer partnerships complement CDM's innovative modular IT platforms, which integrates high-density power distribution, liquid cooling, and low-latency network solutions.

“Through joining forces with CDM, our growth opportunities for the combined teams have expanded even further,” said Brad Howell, president at R&D Specialties. “Being part of the AI infrastructure revolution and building what’s next is exciting as we look toward our collective future.”



The combined capabilities are positioned to deliver high-volume, high-performance modular solutions engineered for the AI infrastructure demands of 2026 and beyond. With this acquisition, CDM now operates 120,000 square feet of manufacturing facilities, with ample room for expansion on a 15-acre campus. In addition, CDM also has an extensive manufacturing partner network across North America to continue the strong momentum, providing turnkey modular data centers wherever and whenever customers need them.

To learn more about Compu Dynamics Modular, please visit cd-modular.com .

About Compu Dynamics Modular (CDM)

Compu Dynamics Modular is an independent data center infrastructure solutions company specializing in the design, fabrication, and delivery of prefabricated, turnkey data center modules. Built for the demands of AI, HPC, and next-generation enterprise workloads, CDM’s vendor-neutral approach and full lifecycle capabilities – from engineering and manufacturing to deployment and maintenance – set it apart in the market. With over two decades of data center expertise behind its team, CDM delivers high-performance, scalable infrastructure that accelerates time to market and simplifies complex deployments. Whether supporting neocloud platforms, OEM-integrated systems, or regional data center needs, CDM helps customers deploy precisely what they need – where and when they need it. Learn more at https://cd-modular.com/ .



About R&D Specialties

Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Odessa, Texas, R&D Specialties designs and manufactures UL-recognized control panels, motor control centers, packaged drives, custom switchracks, junction boxes, and more, delivering end-to-end systems integration from engineering and fabrication through testing and field support. The company combines an experienced engineering staff with a state-of-the-art facility and a culture built on safety, quality, and responsive customer service. For more information, visit www.rdspec.com.

Media Contact:

iMiller Public Relations for Compu Dynamics Modular

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