LBMC Healthcare Audit Leader Laura McGregor Named to Nashville Business Journal’s 40 Under 40

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LBMC, one of the nation’s leading accounting and business consulting firms, announced that Laura McGregor, CPA, shareholder in the firm’s Healthcare Audit practice, has been named to the Nashville Business Journal’s 2026 40 Under 40 list, an award recognizing rising business leaders making significant contributions to their industries and communities. Her recognition reflects the growing influence of healthcare industry advisors helping organizations navigate financial complexity, regulatory change, and private equity investment across the U.S. healthcare market.

McGregor was recognized for her leadership within the healthcare services sector, her measurable impact on firm growth, and her commitment to mentoring and developing emerging professionals in the accounting profession. She advises private equity-backed and privately held healthcare organizations nationwide, helping them address complex financial reporting, compliance, and healthcare audit requirements in a rapidly evolving industry.

McGregor joined LBMC directly out of college and has built her entire career at the firm, advancing through four promotions before becoming a shareholder. Today, she serves on LBMC’s Healthcare Audit Team and Healthcare Core Leadership Team, where she helps guide strategy for one of Nashville’s most influential industries while leading audit and review engagements for healthcare organizations across the country.

“Laura represents the future of leadership in the accounting profession,” said Jim Meade, CEO and Managing Shareholder of LBMC. “Her work advising healthcare organizations reflects the increasing complexity of the healthcare industry and the critical role trusted advisors play in helping businesses navigate financial reporting, compliance, and growth. Just as important, Laura is deeply committed to developing the next generation of leaders within our firm and across the profession.”

McGregor’s recognition comes during Women’s History Month, highlighting the growing impact of women leaders across business and professional services. While progress continues, women currently hold roughly one-third of senior management roles globally, reinforcing the importance of continued investment in leadership development and mentorship opportunities.

Throughout her career, McGregor has dedicated significant time to advancing women in the accounting profession. She spent nearly a decade contributing to LBMC’s Women’s Initiative Network (WIN), an internal program focused on attracting, retaining, and developing women professionals across the firm, and is a member of Investing Women in Nashville (IWIN), which connects women in private equity. Her work has included mentoring emerging leaders, supporting leadership development initiatives, and helping create opportunities for professionals to build long-term careers in accounting.

“I’m honored to be included in this year’s 40 Under 40 class. Congratulations to my fellow honorees — it’s inspiring to be recognized alongside such an accomplished group of leaders,” said McGregor.

“When I joined LBMC, there were no female shareholders in our audit and assurance practice. The mentors and opportunities I found here made it possible to build a long-term career in one place. I’m proud to help create those same opportunities for the next generation entering the profession.”

McGregor is active in several industry and community organizations, including the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), Tennessee Society of CPAs, Nashville Healthcare Council, and Leadership Healthcare. She also serves on the Go Red for Women Executive Leadership Team, supporting heart health awareness and advocacy.

The Nashville Business Journal’s 40 Under 40 Awards recognize professionals under the age of 40 who demonstrate leadership, business success, and community engagement across Middle Tennessee’s business community.

To learn more about LBMC’s leadership, industry expertise, and 2026 business insights, visit our website.

About LBMC

LBMC is one of the Southeast’s largest accounting and business consulting firms and a nationally recognized top 40 firm serving more than 11,000 clients with diverse needs across a spectrum of industries. Primary client groups include privately-owned and private-equity-backed middle market companies in the healthcare, manufacturing/distribution, real estate, and technology spaces. LBMC leverages advanced business intelligence and AI technologies to drive growth, efficiency, and strategic insights for our clients. Founded in 1984 as a traditional accounting firm, LBMC today is an industry leader in audit, tax, advisory, technology, human resources, and wealth advisory services for businesses and individuals. LBMC has more than 1,000 team members, with offices in Nashville, Chattanooga, Knoxville, and Memphis, Tennessee; Louisville, Kentucky; Charlotte, North Carolina; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Chennai, India (a subsidiary of LBMC); and a dedicated Remote Office supporting clients nationwide. For more information on LBMC’s experts and comprehensive services, visit our website or call 615-377-4600. Discover career opportunities and learn more about how LBMC’s services and culture can support your business goals. Connect with us on LinkedIn for the latest insights on talent, client engagement, and business growth.

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