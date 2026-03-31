Betterbrand's BetterLungs Mullein + Chlorophyll Shows Significant Respiratory and Fatigue Improvements in 60-Day Clinical Study

AUSTIN, Texas, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Betterbrand, the PharmD-founded lung health supplement company, have released results from a 60-day randomized, triple-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial of BetterLungs® Mullein + Chlorophyll Drops, conducted by Citruslabs. The study evaluated effects on fatigue, mucus clearance, and respiratory comfort in adults 18 and older, with participants reporting meaningful improvements across all 15 measured outcomes by Day 60.





Key Study Results

81.40% of participants reported less frequent coughing

79.07% reported clearer airways and the ability to take deeper breaths

76.74% reported easier chest mucus clearance and less breathlessness during daily activity

76.74% felt more comfortable performing physical activities

72.09% said they would recommend BetterLungs® to family and friends

15 of 15 perception statements showed greater than 50% participant agreement by Day 60

Product well-tolerated with no safety concerns reported





Expert Quote

"These results highlight the potential of BetterLungs® to support respiratory wellness and reduce fatigue," said Dr. Chris Jackson, PharmD, Founder of Betterbrand and former U.S. Army Combat Medic. "Our goal has always been to create solutions that help people breathe easier and feel better every day — and it's rewarding to see that reflected in controlled clinical results."

About BetterLungs® Mullein + Chlorophyll

BetterLungs® combines mullein leaf, an herb traditionally used to aid mucus clearance and soothe the respiratory system, with chlorophyll, recognized for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. The formula is designed to support easier breathing, sustained energy, and overall respiratory comfort.

About Betterbrand

Betterbrand is a PharmD-founded lung health supplement company established in 2019. BetterLungs® products combine clinically-studied ingredients including mullein, NAC, and elderberry. Third-party tested by Eurofins Scientific and sold at CVS, Walgreens, GNC, Amazon, and Walmart. Trusted by 836,000+ customers. Learn more at trybetterbrand.com .

About Citruslabs

Citruslabs is a leading contract research organization specializing in accessible, gold-standard clinical trials for health and wellness brands. Learn more at citruslabs.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/41920ee6-d828-465f-bc93-aa82f454bb56