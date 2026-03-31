Lumina Strategic Minerals Group Showcased as Leading Greenland Mine Operator at PDAC 2026

NUUK, Greenland, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumina Strategic Minerals Group was featured as a primary mine operator in Greenland at the annual PDAC convention (Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada) which took place in Toronto March 1-4. A record number of industry leaders, government representatives, investors, companies and Indigenous communities gathered to discuss new projects, partnerships, and developments in the sector, making it the highest attendance in the event’s 94-year history.

Lumina Group CEO Martin Hannes presented to a standing-room only crowd, illuminating the company’s success in surmounting the hurdles associated with mining in Greenland, the growing global demand for strategic minerals, and Lumina’s long-term production strategy. Lumina is the largest operating mine in Greenland and was featured on PDAC’s “Greenland Day,” a day co-hosted by the Government of Greenland and the Greenland Business Association. Lumina has been working in Greenland since 2012 and began operating the White Mountain Mine in 2019. Located 300km north of the capital Nuuk, Lumina is the major mining company in Greenland. It is the only mine operating at full capacity – 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Lumina is a complete mining operation currently producing hundreds of thousands of tons of strategic minerals per year. With on-site storage facilities that can handle up to 50,000 tons of finished product, Lumina also has its own dock facilities to accommodate vessels up to 35,000 tons or more, and currently exports direct to customers around the world. The mine produces the world’s highest quality Greenland Anorthosite. This bright white mineral is closest to that found on the surface of the moon, and Lumina is currently active with NASA and the European Space Agency on many research and development projects. Mr. Hannes noted that to date, Lumina has invested over 100 million dollars into the mine.

Throughout the conference, Mr. Hannes, along with Chairman of the Board, Lumina Group Jamie Kierman, Lumina Greenland Managing Director Bent Omsvig Jensen, and Senior VP Lumina North America, Marcos Pineda, met with Greenlandic Ministers and politicians, as well as a wide range of international stakeholders including industrial partners, mining companies, and investment groups.

“As a result of increasing demand worldwide, Lumina will be more than doubling output from our mine in the next 12 months. We are confident this is start of Lumina’s continued expansion and production,” says Mr. Hannes.

Mr. Kiernan noted, “The outstanding attendance at this year’s PDAC reverberated through the enthusiasm of both the prospectors and developers, as well as the many countries that were involved. It was quite amazing, as it went from core commodities to rare earths to opportunities to fulfill demands around the world. The governments of Greenland, Denmark, Japan and the U.S. were all looking for opportunities for public-private partnerships amongst all the participants.”

For more information please contact:

Dale Allen

PR Manager US

daleallenllc@yahoo.com

Link to Lumina Group PDAC Video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5FV3e3GAT6U

Website:

https://www.lumina.gl

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e1daf65e-56c8-487a-abd3-88a793f7bf5a