Gigamon Extends Leadership Position in the Expanding Deep Observability Market with 51 Percent Market Share in 2025, According to New 650 Group Research Report

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gigamon, a leading deep observability company, has been recognized again as the leading vendor in the deep observability market with 51 percent market share in 2025, according to a newly-published report by market intelligence research firm 650 Group. The market grew 18 percent year-over-year, fueled in large part by the rapid adoption of AI and increasingly complex hybrid cloud and container environments that are driving unprecedented volumes of lateral (East-West) traffic, opening visibility gaps, and allowing cyberthreats to go undetected.

As organizations scale AI initiatives and embrace agent-to-agent communication, deep observability is emerging as a critical control point, enabling enterprises to secure, optimize, and govern AI-driven data flows. According to the report, the deep observability market is projected to grow at a 29 percent CAGR, reaching nearly $2.1 billion in revenue by 2030.

Deep Observability Addresses Today’s AI-fueled Threat Landscape

As stated in the 2025 Hybrid Cloud Security Survey of more than 1,000 global Security and IT leaders, 89 percent agree that deep observability is a foundational element of cloud security, underscoring the critical role it plays in today’s cybersecurity strategies. As AI workloads expand, this foundation becomes even more critical. The Gigamon Deep Observability Pipeline helps organizations secure and manage hybrid cloud infrastructure by efficiently delivering network-derived telemetry in the form of packets, flows, and metadata directly to cloud, security, and traditional observability tools. This added context provides the insight organizations need to detect threats concealed in encrypted and lateral traffic, resolve network and application performance bottlenecks, and validate compliance while increasing existing tool efficiency by up to 90 percent.

“AI is rapidly intensifying cybersecurity challenges as data volumes surge and visibility becomes harder to maintain across increasingly complex cloud environments and evolving threats,” said Alan Weckel, co-founder and analyst at 650 Group. “Organizations are turning to deep observability to regain end-to-end insight into AI-driven data flows, strengthening security, improving performance, and enabling greater automation. As the fastest-growing segment we cover, deep observability is emerging as a critical data layer that delivers consistent, high-quality network intelligence to AI-driven systems and helps organizations realize and protect the value of their AI investments.”

In 2025, Gigamon introduced key AI innovations designed to help organizations better secure and manage hybrid cloud infrastructure in increasingly AI-driven environments.

Gigamon AI Traffic Intelligence delivers real-time visibility into GenAI and LLM traffic across 40+ leading engines enabling organizations to enforce policies, manage risk, and govern AI usage with confidence

Gigamon Insights is an agentic AI application purpose-built for network-derived telemetry that delivers instant guidance for Security and IT teams to accelerate investigation and response across complex, distributed environments.

Together, these innovations extend the company’s leadership by combining deep observability with AI-driven intelligence, helping organizations gain the visibility and control today’s infrastructure demands.

Gigamon AI Traffic Intelligence is available now, and Gigamon Insights is available in limited access to global customers. More information about AI-powered deep observability can be found on the Gigamon website.

About the 650 Group Deep Observability Report

The deep observability market is an emerging segment within the broader observability market, forecasted at $10.2 billion in 2026. Gigamon currently is the sixth largest vendor in the overall observability market, according to 650 Group. Deep observability includes value-add decryption, filtering, deduplication as well as probes and agents sold as standalone systems and charged separately from other observability systems. Deep Observability capabilities include:

The ability to inspect and gather network, security, and computing traffic by extracting event metadata from packets or computing infrastructure requires a separate set of tools beyond event-based logging

Hardware probes or virtual agents

Multi-vendor support

Support for multiple networks, such as public cloud, private data centers, and co-location deployments

Interoperable with numerous observability platform data lakes



Key findings from the 650 Group’s “Deep Observability Quarterly Market and Long-Term Forecast Report” include:

In 2025, 60 percent of the market was from North America, 24 percent from Europe, and 12 percent from APAC (excluding China)

Regionally, APAC (excluding China) realized the best performance with revenue up 33 percent YoY

Cloud-delivered deep observability offerings are projected to drive the highest revenue in future years accounting for more than half (54 percent) of the nearly $2.1B in revenue by 2030

Vendors included in the report include Arista, Gigamon, Kentik, Keysight, and Netscout

About Gigamon

Gigamon® protects the hybrid cloud networks and data of the world’s most complex organizations. The AI-powered Gigamon Deep Observability Pipeline delivers complete visibility into all data in motion by providing trusted, network-derived telemetry directly to cloud, security, and observability tools. With AI-driven insights across packets, flows, and application metadata, organizations can detect threats concealed in encrypted and lateral traffic, resolve network and application performance bottlenecks, and validate compliance while reducing cost and complexity. Gigamon is trusted by over 4,000 organizations worldwide, including 83 of the Fortune 100, major mobile network operators, and public sector agencies at every level. Learn more at gigamon.com.

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