InStride and Beyond Banyan partner to strengthen value realization for employer-sponsored education and skilling solutions

LOS ANGELES, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InStride , a leader in strategic education and skilling solutions, today announced a partnership with Beyond Banyan , a value management and commercial strategy firm. The organizations have joined to formalize a value realization framework designed to help enterprise employers quantify and communicate the business and economic impact of their education and skilling investments.

The partnership brings added rigor to how ROI is defined, modeled, and articulated across executive stakeholders. It combines InStride’s experience delivering employer-sponsored education programs and proprietary data sets with Beyond Banyan’s value management approach and proprietary Value Engine technology. The combined solution bridges strategy and execution, helping leaders move from telling value to proving it.

Through this partnership, InStride and Beyond Banyan are:

Co-developing a finance-ready ROI framework for employer-sponsored education

Customizing models with client-specific inputs to reflect real-world impact

Building tools and automation to support executive reviews and program planning

Using AI to deliver actionable financial and economic insights for enterprise leaders

“Education changes lives for people, families, and communities,” said Craig Maloney, CEO of InStride. “What leaders are asking now is: how do we clearly show what it changes for the business, too? Partnering with Beyond Banyan helps us answer that with more rigor, using a repeatable framework that makes impact easier to see and stand behind.”

With decades of HR technology and digital health experience, Beyond Banyan helps organizations quantify and communicate economic value from strategic initiatives. Their Value Engine technology powers real-time ROI models that employers help design. This approach is designed to build customer trust and credibility.

“Organizations are looking for greater clarity and discipline in how they evaluate education and skilling investments,” said Ryan Black, Co-Founder of Beyond Banyan. “Our work with InStride applies a structured value realization lens to these programs, so business and economic outcomes are clearly defined, modeled, and aligned to enterprise priorities.”

The value realization framework is already informing how InStride evaluates and communicates impact with clients, supporting executive alignment conversations and long-term planning.

The partnership reflects a broader shift in how organizations approach education and skilling: as integrated drivers of enterprise performance rather than standalone benefits.

“Education is a long-term investment,” Maloney added. “Ultimately, we’re making the impact of these programs easier to understand and communicate.”

About InStride

InStride is redefining workforce development for companies committed to growing talent from within. Recognized by TIME as one of the World’s Top EdTech Companies, we partner with forward-thinking employers across diverse industries to deliver education and skilling solutions that align learning with business strategy and drive measurable results. Visit InStride.com or follow InStride on LinkedIn for more information and updates.

About Beyond Banyan

Beyond Banyan helps sales and growth leaders prove value with clarity, credibility, and confidence. Combining proprietary technology, real-time value modeling, and strategic consulting, the firm helps go-to-market teams build buyer-backed business cases, align stakeholders, and accelerate revenue in complex sales environments. Led by former CROs, CEOs, and C-suite buyers, Beyond Banyan brings both seller urgency and buyer perspective to high-stakes deals.