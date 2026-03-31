St. Mary’s University Names Dr. Scott Morrison as Fifth President

CALGARY, Alberta, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- St. Mary’s University has appointed Dr. Scott Morrison as President and Vice-Chancellor for a five-year term following a successful international search.

Dr. Morrison has served as Interim President since August 2025, providing steady leadership and continuity during a period of transition. He will formally assume the role on April 1, 2026, and an installation ceremony will be planned to follow.

At the completion of the comprehensive search supported by an executive search firm, Dr. Morrison was the unanimous choice of both the selection committee and the Board of Governors.

“Dr. Morrison brings both stability and vision to this role,” said Gary Strother, Chair of the Board of Governors. “He understands St. Mary’s University – our identity, our community, and our aspirations. The unanimous support from both the Board and our search committee reflects our full confidence in his leadership as we continue advancing our vision of becoming the preeminent Catholic university in Canada.”

“It is an honour to be asked to serve St. Mary’s University as President at such an important time in our growth,” said Dr. Morrison. “What sets this university apart is its commitment to each student and the strength of its community. I look forward to working together to expand opportunities for our students and to ensure they are prepared to lead with integrity, compassion, and purpose.”

About St. Mary’s University:

St. Mary’s University is an innovative teaching and research university located on a historic site in Calgary, Alberta. Established in 1986, it provides affordable, accredited and highly valued degrees in the Liberal Arts, Sciences and Education. Firmly rooted in the Catholic intellectual tradition, St. Mary’s inspires students to combine academic excellence with a passionate commitment to ethics, service, social responsibility, and respect for diversity of opinion and belief.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Adam Bowen

Director, Marketing and Communicationsg Cell: 403.560.9888

Email: adam.bowen@stmu.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ec637967-c22b-4fb4-97c8-467fcb9e24cf