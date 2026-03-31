No Catch, No Gimmick: A New Way to Start Free Crypto Trading with Zero Coding Skills Required

Cairns, Australia, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With all the fuss about making passive crypto income people are getting more and more curious to get into the world of crypto. But, the traditional way of full-time trading is just not for everyone. It takes a lot of time and effort to master trading and stay on top of the crypto market - and most of us don't have the luxury to do that. Today SaintQuant comes in with a simpler way to join the crypto game - free crypto trading without the need for coding.

Taking Down the Barriers to Beginner Crypto Trading

For most folks new to crypto trading, there's a lot to learn. You need to master all sorts of strategies, learn how to code a bot, and figure out how to manage all sorts of risks. Managing everything yourself means devoting a lot of time and effort to it - which can be a pretty big barrier to entry. The other thing that keeps most people out is all the technical hassle involved in crypto API trading. SaintQuant is here to change that by making the whole process so much simpler. This makes it the easiest automated crypto trading platform out there for beginners and a fantastic way to start exploring safe passive income crypto strategies.

How SaintQuant Makes No-Code Automation a Reality

SaintQuant works as a complete no code trading platform. Users simply connect their exchange accounts securely the easy way - via crypto API trading. Then they can scroll through all the pre-built strategies, pick one they like and click to launch a crypto trading bot. From there, the system just keeps running - all day and all night - taking care of everything for you. This also makes it easy to achieve your passive crypto income goals, without having to spend all day in front of a screen.

Sign Up Now and Get Started with a Risk-Free Opportunity

New users can now sign up for free and get a $99 strategy package absolutely free - with no catches, no strings attached. This strategy usually makes about $1 a day, and you can withdraw it after 10 days. This is a low-risk, super-easy way to get started with free crypto trading in live markets.

Easy As Can Be Onboarding Process

Getting started takes just a few simple steps:

Just fill out a quick sign-up form with some basic details. Link your exchange account securely. Pick and activate a strategy.

SaintQuant has no hidden catches and is totally transparent, all the time. That's why it's the perfect option for anyone looking for a beginner-friendly way to earn crypto daily.

With the promotional offer available for a limited time, folks are encouraged to give it a try today and see if automated crypto trading is for them.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is free crypto trading really possible? Yes, and SaintQuant's current promotion is a great way to try it out.

How does automated crypto trading work on SaintQuant? Just pick a pre-built strategy, connect via secure API, and the crypto trading bot takes care of the rest - no manual input needed.

Is SaintQuant safe for beginners? Absolutely. We use all the best encryption tech, are super transparent, and have all the tools you need to support safe passive income crypto strategies.

Do I need to know how to code to use the platform? No, not at all. We're a true no coding crypto trading bot solution. Everything is super easy to use - just point and click.

How can I earn crypto daily? Once you've activated your strategy, the bot just keeps on running - making small, consistent returns that add up over time and help you achieve your passive crypto income goals.

About SaintQuant

SaintQuant is a no-code trading platform that takes the hassle out of automated crypto trading for retail investors. For more information or to sign up for the offer, visit www.saintquant.com.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.