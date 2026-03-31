Indonesia Announces Birth of First Giant Panda Cub at Taman Safari





Taman Safari Indonesia Logo

BOGOR, Indonesia, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indonesia has officially recorded the birth of its first giant panda cub at Taman Safari Indonesia , marking a significant and rare milestone in the ongoing conservation partnership between Indonesia and China. Born on November 27, 2025, the cub represents the long-awaited outcome of a decade-long breeding program focused on giant panda protection and habitat preservation. The birth highlights a meaningful achievement in global wildlife conservation efforts.

The cub’s arrival follows multiple attempts, including natural mating and artificial insemination, supported by a team of specialists from China working alongside Indonesian veterinarians and caretakers. Giant pandas are known for their small size and delicate condition at birth; this cub was hairless, pink, and extremely small, which is typical for the species. Over the following weeks, the cub has shown healthy growth, including the development of its characteristic black-and-white fur.

The mother, Hu Chun, has demonstrated strong maternal instincts, maintaining close physical contact with the cub. Routine health checks are conducted by animal care teams to ensure both mother and cub are developing normally.





Hu Chun and Satrio Wiratama at Taman Safari Indonesia.

On December 4, the cub was officially named Satrio Wiratama in a ceremony attended by Indonesian officials, including President Prabowo Subianto, as well as representatives from the Chinese government. The naming ceremony highlights the continued bilateral cooperation between Indonesia and China in wildlife conservation.

“The successful birth of this cub is a meaningful moment for everyone involved and reflects the strength of long-term conservation collaboration between Indonesia and China,” said a representative from Taman Safari Indonesia. “It also represents years of dedication and care from both Indonesian and Chinese teams in protecting and breeding vulnerable species such as the giant panda.”

Giant pandas are classified as a vulnerable species, with an estimated global population of fewer than 2,000 individuals. The successful birth in Indonesia represents not only a conservation achievement but also a meaningful step forward in global efforts to protect endangered species.

About Taman Safari Indonesia

Taman Safari Indonesia is a conservation-focused wildlife park dedicated to animal care, breeding programs, and environmental education. The organization actively participates in international conservation efforts, including partnerships to protect endangered species, including giant pandas.

Media Contact:

Taman Safari Indonesia

Prayoga Halim

Email: informasi@tamansafari.com

Phone: +62 821-3777-0509

Website: https://tamansafari.com/

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at



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