Changes in the Supervisory Board of Apollo Group OÜ and the Supervisory Board of the Latvian subsidiary AS Lido.

As of 1.4.2026, Kristel Volver will leave the Supervisory Board of Apollo Group OÜ and the Supervisory Board of the Latvian subsidiary AS Lido at her own wish.

Kristel Volver explained the reasons for the change: “the promises made years ago have been realized and now, with major projects reaching the finish line, it seems like the right time to move on. In the future, I will continue to contribute to the success of the group of MM Grupp in the role of an advisor.”

Margus Linnamäe, who is the Chairman of the Board and sole shareholder of MM Grupp OÜ, will join the Supervisory Board of Apollo Group OÜ.

Aleksei Kadõrko, who has been a Member of the Management Board and CFO of Apollo Group OÜ since February 2023, will join the Supervisory Board of AS Lido.

Additional information:

Toomas Tiivel

Chairman of the Management Board

+372 550 5285

toomas.tiivel@apollogroup.ee