Visionary Holdings Signs Cooperation Agreement with Strategic Investment Partner for Proposed US$20 Million Investment in Qingdao Anti-Aging Project

TORONTO, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visionary Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GV) (“Visionary” or the “Company”) today announced that it has entered into an Investment Cooperation Agreement with Qingdao Xihai Rongke Enterprise Operation Management Co., Ltd. in connection with a proposed US$20 million strategic investment for the Company’s Qingdao anti-aging project in Qingdao West Coast New Area, China.

Under the agreement, the parties plan to establish a project company to serve as the operating entity for the collaboration. The project company is expected to establish the “GV China Anti-Aging Research Center” in Qingdao West Coast New Area, with an initial focus on research and translational development in areas including cell therapy and biologics. In parallel, the project company is also expected to begin building out a “GV Anti-Aging Health Management Center” chain model in China, initially with a focus on the Shandong market and with the goal of introducing internationally aligned products and service standards.

According to the cooperation framework, the investor intends to make a total investment of no less than US$20 million into the project company in two phases. The initial phase is structured around three milestone-based payments: 30% upon establishment of the project company and opening of its capital account, 40% upon completion of renovation of the research center and installation of equipment, and the final 30% after the first flagship center opens and generates its first month of operating data. A second-phase investment of US$10 million is contemplated subject to the Company’s subsequent development progress.

In addition to the proposed investment, the agreement provides for a range of implementation-related support measures, including coordination of local resources in Qingdao West Coast New Area, provision of preferential office and R&D space, talent housing support, assistance with business registration, foreign investment filings, environmental review, and healthcare-related qualification approvals, as well as joint development of a Sino-U.S. international life sciences incubator intended to attract upstream and downstream participants.

The agreement also outlines an initial investment framework for valuation and ownership. Based on the parties’ preliminary understanding, the project company’s pre-investment valuation is expected to be determined with reference to the value of the Company’s contributed intellectual property and cash capital, and, following the initial US$10 million phase of investment, the investor’s equity interest is currently contemplated on a preliminary basis, with final ownership percentages to be determined in definitive transaction documents following appraisal and due diligence.

The project company is also expected to operate with exclusive and lawful technology authorization, with core management and technical personnel to be designated to support ongoing operations. The agreement also references operating and development targets, including the goal of achieving profitability for the first anti-aging center within one year following completion of the investment and the pursuit of a leading market position within two years.

Xiyong Hou, Chief Executive Officer of Visionary, stated:

“We believe this agreement provides a defined framework for the proposed project, including a contemplated project vehicle, a phased funding structure, implementation milestones, regional support measures, and a basis for subsequent definitive documentation. We intend to continue advancing the formal investment agreement and shareholder agreement and move the project toward operational implementation as efficiently as possible. The timing of any initial financing remains subject to the execution of definitive agreements and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.”

The Company further noted that progress under the proposed cooperation will depend on subsequent definitive agreements, establishment of the project company, capital arrangements, and implementation milestones. Subject to applicable law and disclosure requirements, the Company intends to provide further updates regarding definitive agreements, establishment of the project company, first-phase capital arrangements, construction of the research center, and launch of the first operating site as and when material developments occur.

About Visionary Holdings Inc.

Visionary Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: GV) is a technology-driven multinational enterprise focused on AI applications, and high-tech healthcare solutions. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, the Company operates through its subsidiaries across North America and Asia, driving technological advancement, cross-border innovation, and global health transformation.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will”, “expects”, “anticipates”, “future”, “intends”, “plans”, “believes”, “estimates”, “target”, “going forward”, “outlook”, “objective” and similar terms. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and which are beyond GV's control, which may cause GV's actual results, performance or achievements (including the RMB/USD value of its anticipated benefit to GV as described herein) to differ materially and in an adverse manner from anticipated results contained or implied in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in GV's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov. GV does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

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