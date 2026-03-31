Frutta Bowls Joins the Matcha Movement with New Spring-Inspired Menu Lineup

St. Petersburg, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frutta Bowls, known for its specialty acai bowls and smoothies made with better-for-you ingredients, is introducing its new matcha menu items. Inspired by the fresh, light flavors of spring, the limited-time menu highlights bright citrus, soft florals, and creamy coconut for a fresh, seasonal-inspired take on matcha.

As matcha continues to surge in popularity across the U.S. and become an everyday staple, more people are reaching for it as a smoother, more balanced alternative to coffee. Frutta Bowls’ new lineup highlights its versatility across smoothies, lemonades, and lattes, pairing it with ingredients like lemon, coconut, and lavender.

“Matcha has a really distinct flavor, so the goal was to balance it without losing what makes it unique,” says Chef Cole Thompson, Vice President of Culinary at Frutta Bowls. “The citrus brightens it up, the coconut softens it, and the lavender adds a subtle floral note that works well for spring.”

Matcha Menu Highlights

Matcha Cloud Smoothie - a creamy tropical blend of coconut milk, banana, coconut sorbet, and matcha, finished with Cocowhip® for a cloud-like touch

a creamy tropical blend of coconut milk, banana, coconut sorbet, and matcha, finished with Cocowhip® for a cloud-like touch Matcha Lemonade - crisp lemonade mixed with matcha for a bright, energizing sip

crisp lemonade mixed with matcha for a bright, energizing sip Iced Lavender Matcha Latte - smooth coconut milk paired with matcha and lavender, finished with Cocowhip® for a soft, creamy finish

- smooth coconut milk paired with matcha and lavender, finished with Cocowhip® for a soft, creamy finish Frosted Lavender Lemonade - coconut milk and coconut sorbet blended with lavender and lemonade for a dreamy floral refresher

“Matcha is having a real moment right now, especially with younger consumers,” says Alisa Kahn, Vice President of Marketing at Frutta Bowls. “We built this menu to make it feel approachable—fresh, balanced, and easy to work into your everyday routine.”

The limited-time menu reflects Frutta Bowls’ continued focus on feel-good ingredients and flavor combinations that cater to a variety of dietary preferences.

The new matcha menu items are available for dine-in, pick-up, and delivery for a limited time. To find a location or order online, go to www.fruttabowls.com.

# # #

About Frutta Bowls

Founded in 2016 in Freehold, New Jersey, Frutta Bowls was born from a passion for fresh, plant-forward meals. With more than 40 locations across 14 states, Frutta Bowls offers a flavorful menu of acai bowls, smoothies, protein bites, and more. Frutta Bowls is part of the WOWorks family of brands. To learn more, visit fruttabowls.com. Follow Frutta Bowls on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X.

About WOWorks

Founded in 2020, WOWorks was formed with a mission to help guests pursue their passions and live their best lives by serving flavorful and nutritious meals along with its Vow to “WOW!” guest hospitality. Fully owned by Centre Lane Partners, LLC, WOWorks is the parent company of a growing portfolio of better-for-you restaurant brands: Saladworks, the nation’s leading fast-casual salad brand; Frutta Bowls, a unique restaurant franchise serving a variety of acai bowls, fresh fruit smoothies, protein bites, and more; Barberitos, a quick-serve concept serving Mexican-inspired dishes; Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, a popular Mediterranean restaurant concept; Zoup! Eatery, a fast-casual concept serving better-for-you soups, salads, sandwiches, and more, and most recently, The Simple Greek, which offers a fresh and healthy take on traditional Greek recipes in a fast-casual setting. For more information, visit woworksusa.com.

Attachments