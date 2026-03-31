LoCorr Promotes Industry Veterans to Strengthen Distribution Leadership

MINNEAPOLIS, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LoCorr, a leader in low-correlating alternative investments, is pleased to announce the promotions of two industry veterans to distribution leadership roles, while expanding its institutional and wealth management reach.

Kris Jaenicke has been promoted to Executive Vice President. In this new role, he leads the firm’s distribution expansion into the Bank Trust channel, Turnkey Asset Management Programs (TAMPs), and other Outsourced Chief Investment Officer (OCIO) firms. Jaenicke has more than 35 years of experience in the financial services industry and has been a leader within LoCorr for 14 years.

Gabe Dutra has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Eastern Division Sales Director, replacing Jaenicke in this role. He is responsible for leading the team’s delivery of LoCorr’s products in the eastern half of the country. Dutra has more than two decades of experience working with financial advisors, including eight years with LoCorr.

With the need for low-correlating solutions continuing to grow, these promotions will support LoCorr’s distribution efforts as well as expansion across the Bank Trust channel, TAMPs, OCIOs, and the Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) channel.

“Kris and Gabe have both been leaders and valuable contributors to LoCorr for many years, and their depth of experience will continue to elevate our distribution capabilities at a time when the demand for products with low correlation to traditional investments has grown significantly,” said Kevin Kinzie, CEO of LoCorr. “The events of the recent quarter have once again reminded advisors and their clients that equities and fixed income continue to be positively correlated and moving together. This highlights the need for products that offer true diversification and can provide portfolios with a different stream of returns.”

In addition, Jaenicke and Dutra will continue to be responsible for the distribution of LoCorr’s products in their current territories, with Jaenicke supporting efforts in Ohio, Kentucky, and Western Pennsylvania, and Dutra in New England.

About LoCorr

LoCorr is a leading provider of low-correlating investment strategies, founded on the belief that non-traditional investment strategies with low correlation to stocks and bonds can reduce risk and help increase portfolio returns. The firm offers investment solutions that not only provide the potential for positive returns in rising or falling markets but also help to achieve diversification in investment portfolios. LoCorr is headquartered in Excelsior, MN. For more information, please visit www.LoCorrFunds.com or call 1.888.628.2887.

Past performance does not guarantee future results. There can be no guarantee that any strategy (risk management or otherwise) will be successful. All investing involves risk, including potential loss of principal. Correlation measures how much the returns of two investments move together over time. Diversification does not assure a profit nor protect against loss in a declining market.

The Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The prospectus contains this and other important information about the investment company, and it may be obtained by calling 1.855.LCFUNDS, or visiting www.LoCorrFunds.com. Read it carefully before investing.

The LoCorr Funds are distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC.