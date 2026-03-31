Instantly Insightful: RapidDirect’s AI-Powered DFM Engine Transforms 3D Designs into Production-Ready Assets

SHENZHEN, China, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RapidDirect, a China leader in the digital manufacturing landscape, today announced the successful deployment of a major AI-driven upgrade to its Instant Quote platform. This landmark update introduces a sophisticated "Digital Manufacturing Brain" designed to automate complex design evaluations and provide engineers with instant, interactive manufacturing insights. By positioning itself as a "Tech-First" manufacturer, RapidDirect is removing traditional barriers between design and production to empower engineers globally.



RapidDirect DFM Engine 4.0: Real-Time AI Analysis Featuring Automated Hole Feature Trees and Online Thread Annotation.

As global supply chains face increasing complexity and demand for faster development cycles, the need for seamless design-to-production workflows has never been higher. RapidDirect’s new AI engine addresses this by transforming how users interact with their 3D models, moving beyond static reports to a dynamic, interactive experience.

The Interactive AI Experience: Visualization Reimagined

At the heart of this upgrade is an "upload-to-identify" capability that dramatically accelerates the design phase. The AI engine utilizes specialized algorithms tailored for CNC machining precision to flag manufacturing risks as they happen. With instant 3D visual feedback baked directly into the model, users can visualize complex issues like thin walls or machining bottlenecks in a high-fidelity environment. This empowers engineers to foresee processing risks and optimize designs before a single dollar is spent on order placement.

Further enhancing this clarity is the new Automated Feature Recognition system. RapidDirect has expanded its automated recognition capabilities fourfold, growing from five features in the old version to twenty in the current release. This system generates an "Auto-Generated Hole Feature Tree," simplifying complex geometries into digestible data points that bridge the communication gap between engineers and procurement teams.

RapidDirect is also introducing Online Manual Annotation for threads. This feature allows users and RapidDirect’s senior manufacturing engineers to collaborate through manual online marking. For instance, users can now mark threads directly on 3D drawings, eliminating the need for separate 2D technical drawings for threaded features, thereby increasing efficiency and upgrading the overall user experience.

The Efficiency Revolution: Automating the Backend

Beyond the user interface, the upgrade brings a revolution in documentation and backend engineering efficiency.

One-Click Documentation: The platform now enables the instant export of comprehensive DFM (Design for Manufacturability) reports, reducing manual documentation time from days to mere seconds.

The platform now enables the instant export of comprehensive DFM (Design for Manufacturability) reports, reducing manual documentation time from days to mere seconds. 3D-to-2D Automated Drafting: The engine can automatically generate 2D engineering drawings from uploaded 3D models, streamlining the procurement workflow and ensuring consistency across technical records.

While these tools currently empower RapidDirect’s internal engineering teams to respond with unprecedented speed, the company plans to roll out "One-Click Documentation" and "Automated Drafting" directly to its customers as the online platform continues its rapid iteration.

Native Innovation on the Global Stage

This upgrade signals a bold step for RapidDirect, positioning the firm as a leader in native Chinese innovation alongside global digital manufacturing giants. By creating a unified "digital thread" that connects design intent with production reality, RapidDirect is reducing schedule risks and empowering engineers to build bigger and faster with absolute confidence.

"Our vision is to eliminate the friction that historically slows down the path from idea to reality," said Leon Huang, CEO at RapidDirect. "By deploying this 'Digital Manufacturing Brain,' we aren't just giving our customers a quote; we are giving them a partner in the design process that ensures every part is production-ready from the moment it is uploaded".

About RapidDirect

RapidDirect is a China leading digital manufacturing company that provides an end-to-end digital infrastructure for sourcing custom mechanical components. By combining a tech-first AI platform with extensive manufacturing expertise, RapidDirect streamlines the entire product lifecycle—from rapid prototyping to full-scale production. Trusted by engineers worldwide, RapidDirect is committed to bridging the gap between design and manufacturing through transparency, speed, and innovation.

Media Contact

RapidDirect

Sam Yin

Head of marketing & Strategy

media@rapiddirect.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1f8f1274-2c3c-462b-b78e-8a04445b2b1b