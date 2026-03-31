Mezrah Consulting and mapbenefits Announce Continued Growth Through Hiring, Promotions, and Platform Advancement

TAMPA, Fla., March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mezrah Consulting and its cloud-based plan administration platform mapbenefits announced continued organizational growth through hiring, internal promotions, and expanding professional development.

Since 2025, Mezrah Consulting and mapbenefits (a team of nearly 40 employees) have added seven team members across the organization. That momentum has continued into this year with one additional hire already joining the team. Reflecting that continued growth, the organization also introduced a new Director of Business Enhancement role to strengthen its market-facing team. The position was developed to help support expanding business needs, strengthen external engagement, and drive initiatives aligned with the company’s long-term growth.

Alongside hiring, the company has seen meaningful internal career advancement. Four team members were promoted last year, followed by six additional promotions this year, reflecting a culture that prioritizes professional growth, training, and recognition of performance.

“These achievements reflect the strength of our people and the culture we are continuing to build,” said Todd Mezrah, CEO of Mezrah Consulting and mapbenefits. “We value commitment, growth, and excellence, and it is important to recognize the people helping move the company forward.”

The recent hiring and promotions reflect both business momentum and strong employee engagement. The milestone underscores a culture where team members are supported in their growth and recognized for their contributions. As a highly differentiated solution platform developed by Mezrah Consulting, mapbenefits represents the next phase of the firm’s long-term vision.

“With the continued development of mapbenefits, we are confident in the position we hold in the market and in the strength of the revolutionary admin platform solution we continue to build,” Mezrah said. “It also reinforces the momentum we are seeing across the business and the long-term value we are creating through the plan administration platform.”

As Mezrah Consulting and mapbenefits continue to expand, the organization remains focused on building a strong team, advancing its technology, and delivering long-term value to clients and partners.

About Mezrah Consulting and mapbenefits

Mezrah Consulting and mapbenefits provide companies with executive benefits strategy, administration, and technology solutions designed to help organizations better serve leadership teams and plan participants.

About Mezrah Consulting

Learn more about how Mezrah Consulting helps to retain leaders and drive performance at: https://mezrahconsulting.com/

About mapbenefits

Learn more about our platform at: https://www.mapbenefits.com