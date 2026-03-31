Elev8 New Media Formalizes Bi-Coastal Footprint with New York City Expansion

Brings together two of the country’s most influential media markets to position clients at the center of the national news cycle



LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elev8 New Media (“Elev8”), an award-winning boutique public and media relations agency, today announced its expansion into New York City, further strengthening its bi-coastal presence alongside its Los Angeles headquarters.

The formal expansion follows a soft launch in New York City in the fall of 2025, building on active client engagements and established relationships across business, financial, and industry media. Elev8 continues to see strong demand across the East Coast, particularly from high-growth and publicly traded companies seeking disciplined communications support in increasingly complex market environments.

“New York City has long been an important market for our clients and our work,” said Jessica Starman, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Elev8 New Media. “We have built meaningful momentum there through consistent execution while continuing to scale our foundation in Los Angeles. This expansion allows us to be closer to the conversations that shape news flow and ensures our clients are positioned at the center of the media cycle.”

With a presence in both New York City and Los Angeles, Elev8 sits at the intersection of financial markets, media, and corporate storytelling, supporting clients as they navigate visibility, scrutiny, and evolving narratives in real time.

By operating across both markets, Elev8 strengthens its ability to deliver high-impact earned media results and drive integrated social media programs aligned with broader communications strategies. The firm works alongside internal teams and external partners, including investor relations, to ensure messaging remains clear, consistent, and durable across audiences.

About Elev8 New Media

Elev8 New Media is an award-winning boutique public relations firm specializing in earned media relations and corporate social media management. Founded in 2018, the firm partners with high-growth and publicly traded companies across technology, infrastructure, healthcare, and finance. Elev8 is known for its senior-led model, deep relationships across financial and business media, and ability to operate with speed, precision, and discipline.