PepGen Inc. Shareholders Are Encouraged to Reach Out to Johnson Fistel for More Information About Potentially Recovering Their Losses

SAN DIEGO, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of investors of PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ: PEPG). The investigation focuses on whether PepGen or certain of its executives violated federal securities laws.

What if I purchased PepGen securities?

If you purchased PepGen securities and suffered losses on your investment, join our investigation now: Click here to join the investigation.

Or for more information, contact Jim Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471.

Background of the investigation

On March 4, 2026, PepGen disclosed that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) had placed a partial clinical hold on the FREEDOM2-DM1 Phase 2 multiple ascending dose, randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trial of PGN-EDODM1. The Company stated that the clinical hold was imposed due to concerns related to previously submitted preclinical pharmacology and toxicology studies.

On March 30, 2026, PepGen reported additional clinical data from the FREEDOM2 program. The disclosures included reported efficacy results and updates in the context of the previously disclosed clinical hold. Following these disclosures, the price of PepGen’s stock declined sharply in after-hours trading, further damaging investors.

In light of this disclosure, Johnson Fistel is investigating whether PepGen complied with the federal securities laws. If you suffered losses from your investment in PepGen stock, contact Johnson Fistel.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP | Securities Fraud & Investor Rights

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder-rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits and also assists foreign investors who purchased shares on U.S. exchanges. To learn more, visit www.johnsonfistel.com.

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Contact

Johnson Fistel, PLLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800

San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations – or – Frank J. Johnson, Esq.

(619) 814-4471 | jimb@johnsonfistel.com | fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com