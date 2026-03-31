ReelTime's Annual Financials Reveal Major Capital Structure Improvements Designed to Protect Shareholder Value and Reduce Potential Dilution

Bothell, WA, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReelTime Media (OTCID:RLTR), the company behind Reel Intelligence “RI,” today highlighted key shareholder-focused takeaways from its annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2025, which reflect major capital structure improvements designed to protect shareholder value, reduce potential dilution, and strengthen the Company’s overall financial position.

RLTR 74% Debt Reduction

By materially reducing both interest expense and the number of shares potentially issuable under prior debt arrangements, while maintaining share count stability since July 2025, ReelTime believes it has taken meaningful steps to preserve future shareholder upside, improve financial flexibility, and support the Company’s ability to capitalize on opportunities surrounding RI and broader strategic growth initiatives.

“First and foremost, we want to thank the long-term supporters of ReelTime who continue to believe in the Company’s future,” said Barry Henthorn, CEO of ReelTime Media. “These financials reflect a decisive effort to strengthen the Company from the balance sheet up in a way designed to protect shareholder value. We reduced debt, lowered interest burdens, extended maturities, and sharply reduced the number of shares that could otherwise have entered the market through legacy convertible instruments. None of these improvements would have been achieved without the constructive engagement of note holders and long-term supporters, without whom these results would not have been possible. We believe that alignment around the long-term future of the Company positions ReelTime to move forward from a much stronger foundation.”

Among the most significant developments, ReelTime restructured 64 convertible notes payable during January 2026. Conversion terms that had previously ranged from $0.0003 to $0.01 were standardized to a uniform conversion rate of $0.01, while interest rates ranging from 10% to 15% were reduced to a fixed 5%, with maturities extended to January 28, 2028.

The Company also reached an agreement with its largest debt holder to retire an existing matured note with an outstanding balance of approximately $2.959 million that carried a 15% annual interest rate. In exchange, ReelTime issued a new note of approximately $287,000 at a reduced 5% annual interest rate, with maturity extended to January 26, 2028. This reduced that obligation by approximately $2.672 million, or roughly 90.3%.

This marked the second major debt reduction executed within the past year. In April 2025, ReelTime reduced debt by approximately $1.2 million. Followed by an additional $53,799 in January eliminating the potential issuance of approximately 122,988,000 additional shares.

Taken together, actions undertaken during January 2026 reduced or eliminated the potential issuance of nearly 685 million shares of common stock that otherwise could have entered the market under prior convertible arrangements, representing a substantial shareholder-focused improvement in ReelTime’s capital structure.

Management also noted that the Company’s outstanding share count has remained stable since July 2025, further underscoring ReelTime’s emphasis on dilution discipline, capital stewardship, and long-term shareholder value.

Combined with the approximately $2.672 million reduction reflected in the restructuring of its largest matured note, these actions represent aggregate debt reduction of approximately $3.872 million, equal to roughly 73.9% of the Company’s reported debt balance at the beginning of 2025 and approximately 67.6% of what total debt would have been at year-end 2025 absent those reduction actions.

ReelTime believes these financial improvements complement the strategic positioning of its Reel Intelligence platform. As Microsoft (MSFT), NVIDIA (NVDA), Alphabet (GOOGL), Meta Platforms (META), Palantir (PLTR), OpenAI, Anthropic, xAI, and Luma continue pushing AI forward through massive data center investment and capital-intensive infrastructure, ReelTime believes RI’s efficient distributed architecture reflects a differentiated model designed to pursue scalability, flexibility, and lower infrastructure dependency.

About ReelTime Media

ReelTime Rentals, Inc. (OTCID: RLTR), doing business as ReelTime Media and ReelTime VR, is a Seattle-area publicly traded company focused on multimedia production and AI innovation. The Company’s flagship Reel Intelligence (RI) platform delivers an integrated multi-modal suite of tools for creating images, audio, video, and more. ReelTime has also been a pioneer in virtual reality content development and technology, providing end-to-end production, editing, and distribution services. The Company continues to leverage its expertise to transform how content is produced, distributed, and experienced worldwide.

Media Contact

Barry Henthorn, CEO

ReelTime Media

ceo@reeltime.com

www.ReelTime.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties, including market conditions, execution risks, and other factors described in the Company’s public filings.

Reel Intelligence "RI"

Press Inquiries

Barry B Henthorn

ceo@reeltime.com

2065790222

https://reeltime.com

4203 223rd PL SE

Bothell, WA 98021

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=-Pv5AHkQWo8