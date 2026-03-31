TAT Technologies Ltd. Shareholders Are Encouraged to Reach Out to Johnson Fistel for More Information About Potentially Recovering Their Losses

SAN DIEGO, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of investors of TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: TATT). The investigation focuses on TAT Technologies’ executive officers and whether investor losses may be recovered under federal securities laws.

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If you purchased TAT Technologies securities and suffered losses on your investment, join our investigation now: Click here to join the investigation.

Or for more information, contact Jim Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471.

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Background of the investigation

On March 18, 2026, TAT Technologies Ltd. reported its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results. On March 19, 2026, during the Company’s earnings call, TAT disclosed that it had begun experiencing “another wave of supply chain disruptions” in the fourth quarter of 2025 that was continuing into the first quarter of 2026. The Company further acknowledged parts availability delays from a major supplier that were slowing certain APU and landing gear service turnaround times, stated that it did “not yet see a broad recovery in overall supply chain performance,” and warned of expected operational challenges in the early part of 2026 related to the ongoing supply chain environment. Following these disclosures, the price of TAT Technologies stock declined, damaging investors.

In light of this disclosure, Johnson Fistel is investigating whether TAT Technologies complied with the federal securities laws. If you suffered losses from your investment in TAT Technologies stock, contact Johnson Fistel.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP | Securities Fraud & Investor Rights

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder-rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits and also assists foreign investors who purchased shares on U.S. exchanges. To learn more, visit www.johnsonfistel.com.

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Johnson Fistel, PLLP

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James Baker, Investor Relations – or – Frank J. Johnson, Esq.

(619) 814-4471 | jimb@johnsonfistel.com | fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com