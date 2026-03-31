JLC LIVE Wraps Up 31st Edition, Bringing Residential Construction Professionals Together in Providence for an Unparalleled Experience of Demonstrations and Innovation

PROVIDENCE, R.I., March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Informa Markets’ JLC LIVE, the leading residential construction trade show in the Northeast, celebrated its 31st edition with resounding success, concluding Saturday, March 28 at the Rhode Island Convention Center. For three dynamic days, thousands of residential construction professionals engaged firsthand with the latest tools, cutting-edge techniques, and groundbreaking innovations in building science, making JLC LIVE an unmatched event in the industry.

This year, over 280 exhibitors showcased hundreds of next-generation products and tools across categories including exterior building, high performance, and structural building.

The event brought together professionals from every facet of residential construction, including builders, general contractors, remodelers, project managers, field crews, carpenters, dealers, distributors, and retailers. With attendees representing all 50 states across the U.S., JLC LIVE has firmly established itself as a nationally recognized event that transcends its regional origins.





“For over 30 years, JLC LIVE has been the place where the residential construction community gathers to learn, exchange ideas, build connections, and grow their businesses,” shares Sue Pino, Show Director, JLC LIVE. “This year’s event offered expanded technical training and education, providing professionals at every level with practical techniques they can apply immediately to enhance their work and drive success.”

Show Floor Highlights

JLC LIVE was a hub of activity, offering attendees engaging experiences with the latest advancements in residential construction. Key features included:

Exhibitor Demonstrations : Top manufacturers, including Andersen Windows & Doors , CertainTeed , and ProWood , among others, led interactive sessions, sharing best practices and tips for smooth product installation.

: Top manufacturers, including , , and , among others, led interactive sessions, sharing best practices and tips for smooth product installation. Building Clinics : Expert-led, hands-on workshops covered essential technical topics such as building performance, air quality, decks, windows, stairs, and more. New clinics debuted this year including The Ultimate Framing Experience, led by expert contractor Mike Slogatt, and Mechanical for GCs, presented by renowned mechanical engineer Ross Trethewey and master plumber and mechanical contractor Eric Aune.

: Expert-led, hands-on workshops covered essential technical topics such as building performance, air quality, decks, windows, stairs, and more. New clinics debuted this year including The Ultimate Framing Experience, led by expert contractor Mike Slogatt, and Mechanical for GCs, presented by renowned mechanical engineer Ross Trethewey and master plumber and mechanical contractor Eric Aune. Tool Zones: A brand-new addition to the expo hall, attendees tested the latest tool releases from leading brands including Bosch Power Tools, FLEX Power Tools, Martinez Tool Company, Milwaukee Tool, DeWALT, and Mafell.



Industry-Leading Education

In addition to convening the best in residential construction and remodeling, JLC LIVE continued its tradition of delivering top-tier education, offering over 50 practical, in-depth sessions designed to enhance both business and technical skills. The comprehensive conference program catered to all levels, from field crew to business owners, with topics ranging from construction skills & techniques, jobsite management, and building performance to business operations, sales, and marketing. Select education sessions were also presented in Spanish, ensuring accessibility for the Latino construction community.

Special Events

JLC LIVE hosted several community-focused events to encourage new partnerships that help drive business forward:

Latino Pro Night : In partnership with the Latino Builders Show and the Rhode Island Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, the Latino Pro Night at JLC LIVE brought together Latino construction professionals for an evening of community and camaraderie.

: In partnership with the Latino Builders Show and the Rhode Island Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, the Latino Pro Night at JLC LIVE brought together Latino construction professionals for an evening of community and camaraderie. Women in Construction Roundtables : A meaningful space for women in the industry to connect authentically, share insights, and build lasting connections.

: A meaningful space for women in the industry to connect authentically, share insights, and build lasting connections. Welcome Party: A lively celebration held on Friday, March 27, featuring tool giveaways and a chance for attendees to unwind and celebrate among new and old friends.







Construction professionals in attendance share the importance of seeing and testing products in real-time:

“JLC LIVE is very important for me because it gives me a chance to hear from other people on how to grow myself as an individual. If I do build my own business or work with other businesses, I can gain insights that might help move the company farther down the line,” said Jeff Pacheco, Sweet Buzz Carpentry.

Looking Ahead

As JLC LIVE wraps up another successful edition, it reaffirms its position as the leading event for residential construction professionals in the Northeast and beyond. The 2027 edition of JLC LIVE will take place March 19-20, with education beginning March 18. To be notified when registration opens, sign up for updates at www.jlclive.com.

About JLC LIVE

JLC LIVE is the most anticipated regional trade event of the year for residential construction. Remodelers, home builders, contractors, and other tradesmen and women learn from the leading industry experts through live, on-floor building clinics, demonstrations, and classroom-style conference sessions.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio comprises more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Engineering, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, visit www.informamarkets.com.

Media Contact

Informa Markets Infrastructure and Construction

ConstructionPR@informa.com

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