Valeo - Availability of the 2025 Universal Registration Document

PRESS RELEASE

Availability of the 2025 Universal Registration Document

Paris, March 31, 2026 - Valeo announces that its 2025 Universal Registration Document was filed with the French financial markets authority (Autorité des marchés financiers – AMF) on March 31, 2026 under number D.26-0184.

The 2025 Universal Registration Document includes the Integrated Report, the Annual Financial Report, the Board of Directors’ Corporate Governance Report, the Sustainability Report, as well as a description of the Company’s share buyback program.

The 2025 Universal Registration Document is available to the public in accordance with the applicable regulations and can be viewed and downloaded in the “Investors & Shareholders” section of the Company’s website (www.valeo.com) under “Regulated Information” or “Financial Presentations & Releases”, as well as on the website of the AMF (www.amf-france.org).





About Valeo

Valeo is a leading global technology company creating innovative solutions and systems for automotive and technology partners worldwide. Valeo is structured around its POWER, BRAIN and LIGHT Divisions, and Valeo Service, the augmented service partner, for the aftermarket and new forms of mobility.

Valeo is committed to making mobility safer, more sustainable and affordable to all. The Group is playing a vital role in shaping the Car of Tomorrow: which will be electrified, safer and software-defined. Valeo is leveraging its global industrial footprint and its technological leadership in electrification, advanced driver assistance systems, lighting and software to capture an increasing share of value per vehicle.

Valeo is listed on the Paris Stock Exchange.

Valeo in brief: €20.9 billion in sales in 2025 | 100,000 employees worldwide | 29 countries | 149 production plants | 59 R&D centers | 19 distribution platforms (as of February 26, 2026).

Learn more at www.valeo.com













Media Contacts



Dora Khosrof | +33 7 61 52 82 75

Florentina Deca | +33 6 32 13 69 15

Caroline De Gezelle | + 33 7 62 44 17 85

Clémence Le-Roux | + 33 6 12 18 26 00

press-contact.mailbox@valeo.com Investor Relations

valeo.corporateaccess.mailbox@valeo.com

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