Amfeltec Corporation Participates in DRDO Tender for Defense Innovation in India

STOUFFVILLE, Ontario, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amfeltec Corporation, a leading Canadian designer and manufacturer of innovative hardware solutions for embedded systems and communication markets, is participating in the Defense Research And Development Organization (DRDO) tender in India, making a key step in its expansion into the Indian defense market.

The DRDO tender focuses on multichannel wireless telecommunication systems and custom-designed carrier boards for defense applications. Amfeltec’s submission highlights its cutting-edge solutions, designed to deliver high performance, reliability, and innovation tailored to the demanding requirements of defense applications.

“Participating in the DRDO tender reflects our commitment to supporting India’s defense initiatives while expanding our international footprint,” said Michael Feldman, President and CTO of Amfeltec Corporation. “We believe our hardware solutions offer a strong combination of innovation, quality, and operational value that aligns perfectly with DRDO’s mission.”

India remains a key market for advanced defence technologies, driven by modernization initiatives and rising demand for reliable, secure systems. Amfeltec aims to contribute to these developments by providing innovative solutions and fostering strategic collaborations within the region.

About Amfeltec Corporation:

Amfeltec is a Canadian electronics engineering company, incorporated in 2005. It is a leading provider of complex and innovative solutions for the world’s diverse electronics markets. All Amfeltec products are designed and manufactured in Canada, and most are covered by one or more United States patents.

Notable Amfeltec product families include the Squid Carrier Board(TM), Piranha USB Telecom Adapter(TM), Arowana PCIe SSD Board(TM), AngelShark Carrier Board(TM) and PocketShark(TM) Batteryless System Loggers.

For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.amfeltec.com.