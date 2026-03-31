IGEL Releases Joint Reference Architectures for Secured Cloud Desktops in Collaboration with Microsoft

New jointly reviewed blueprints provide guidance for secured access to Windows 365 and Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop from IGEL devices in healthcare, government, and contact center environments.

MIAMI, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IGEL, a global software company delivering an Adaptive Secure Endpoint Platform™ for modern digital workspaces and secure access, today announced the availability of new reference architectures developed in collaboration with Microsoft. The blueprints provide organizations with reviewed architectural patterns for delivering secured access to Windows 365 and Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop from IGEL devices, giving customers confidence that the architectures are aligned between IGEL and Microsoft.

Designed for environments with elevated security, availability, and operational requirements, the blueprints help organizations reduce architectural risk and accelerate deployment of secured digital workspaces across healthcare, government, and contact center use cases.

While threats can originate anywhere across the IT environment, endpoints remain among the most frequently targeted and operationally exposed components of the digital workspace. The reference architectures address this risk through immutable endpoint design, centralized policy control, and the elimination of local data, helping organizations limit exposure before threats can impact users or operations. The architectures support commonly recognized Zero Trust outcomes such as continuous verification, least privilege access, and the reduction of implicit trust.

“For healthcare, government, and contact center environments, reducing risk at the endpoint is essential,” said Klaus Oestermann, CEO of IGEL. “By aligning IGEL’s immutable endpoint OS and Adaptive Secure Desktop™ with Windows 365 and Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop, these reference architectures give organizations clear guidance for delivering secured and resilient digital workspaces.”

The blueprints provide practical deployment guidance for clinical workflows, public-sector agencies, and high-turnover contact center operations. They support secure authentication models, strong identity assurance, and remote access scenarios where no data is stored locally on endpoints.

“Our collaboration with IGEL provides customers with clear architectural guidance for delivering secured Cloud PCs and Virtual Machines,” said Phil Gerity, Partner Group Product Manager, Microsoft. “Together, we’re helping organizations deploy Windows 365 and Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop with even greater confidence from cloud to endpoint.”

“By combining IGEL’s Preventative Security Model™ with Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop, we’ve unified security, performance, and compliance into one operational fabric,” said Aaron Miri, Chief Digital and Information Officer at Baptist Health. “Our clinicians can focus on patient care, confident that their workspaces are secure, compliant, and always available.”

To support implementation, IGEL is developing a Unified Reference Architecture Enablement Suite, including deployment guides and implementation playbooks to help organizations move from design to deployment more efficiently.

With virtualization adoption accelerating and security pressures increasing in parallel, organizations need clear, supported patterns they can rely on. The IGEL–Microsoft reference architectures respond to this need by providing prevention-first designs that simplify secured access to Windows 365 and Azure Virtual Desktop.

Access the Reference Architectures

The reference architectures for Windows 365 and Azure Virtual Desktop are now available. Organizations can download the blueprints by visiting www.igel.com/microsoft.

About IGEL

IGEL is a global software company delivering an Adaptive Secure Endpoint Platform™ for modern digital workspaces and secure access. Through its secure endpoint OS, Universal Management Suite™ (UMS), and IGEL App Portal, IGEL enables a Preventative Security Model™ that enforces real-time policy while dynamically adapting to user, device, and contextual conditions.

The platform delivers the IGEL Adaptive Secure Desktop™, providing secure, reliable access to SaaS, DaaS, VDI, and enterprise applications across distributed environments. Backed by more than 130 validated technology partners, IGEL extends Zero Trust and SASE frameworks to the endpoint. Founded in 2001, IGEL is headquartered in Germany and has operations in the United States. Learn more at www.igel.com

Media Contacts



Yocasta Valdez

Director Corporate Communications

press@igel.com





Carl Gersh

SVP Marketing

press@igel.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ce7ba5c2-7846-4ac6-893f-f0eb3ed926d2