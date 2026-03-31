Banco Santander Chile: First Quarter 2026 Analyst and Investor Webcast / Conference Call

SANTIAGO, Chile, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You are cordially invited to participate in Banco Santander Chile's (NYSE: BSAC) conference call-webcast on Wednesday May 6, 2026, at 12.00 PM NY time where we will discuss 1Q 2026 financial results. The Bank's Officers participating in the conference call are: Patricia Pérez, CFO, Cristian Vicuña, Chief Strategy Officer & Head of IR, and Andres Sansone, Chief Economist. A question and answer session will follow the presentation.

The Management Commentary report will be published on April 30, 2026, before the market opens. The quiet period begins on April 16.

To participate, the webcast presentation can be viewed at: https://mm.closir.com/slides?id=720987

Or please dial in using any of the below numbers:

United Kingdom+44 203 984 9844

USA+1 718 866 4614

Austria+43 720 022981

Brazil+556120171549

Canada+1 587 855 1318

Chile+56228401484

Czech Republic+420 910 880101

Estonia+372 609 4102

Finland+35 8753 26 4477

France+33 1758 50 878

Germany+49 30 25 555 323

Hong Kong+852 3001 6551

Mexico+52 55 1168 9973

Peru+51 1 7060950

Poland+48 22 124 49 59

Russia+7 495 283 98 58

Singapore+65 3138 6816

South Africa+27872500455

South Korea+82 70 4732 5006

Sweden+46 10 551 30 20

Turkey+90 850 390 7512

Ukraine+380 89 324 0624

Participant Passcode: 720987

Please dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the starting time of the conference.

If you have any questions, please contact Cristian Vicuña at Banco Santander Chile at Cristian.vicuna@santander.cl, Rowena Lambert at Rowena.lambert@santander.cl or Claudia Villalon at claudia.villalon@santander.cl

CONTACT INFORMATION

Cristian Vicuña

Investor Relations

Banco Santander Chile

Bandera 140, Floor 20

Santiago, Chile

Email: irelations@santander.cl

Website: www.santander.cl

About Santander

Banco Santander Chile is one of the companies with the highest risk ratings in Latin America, with an A2 rating from Moody's, A- from Standard & Poor's, A+ from the Japan Credit Rating Agency, AA- from HR Ratings, and A from KBRA. All of our ratings have a stable outlook as of the date of this report.

As of December 31, 2025, the Bank had total assets of $68,094,956 million (US$75,603 million), total gross loans (including interbank loans) at amortized cost of $40,932,880 million (US$45,446 million), total deposits of $30,569,372 million (US$33,940 million), and shareholders' equity of $4,719,697 million (US$5,240 million). The BIS capital ratio was 16.9%, with a core capital ratio of 11.0%. As of December 31, 2025, Santander Chile employed 8,526 people and had 229 branches throughout Chile.