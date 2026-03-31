Banco Santander Chile: First Quarter 2026 Analyst and Investor Webcast / Conference Call

SANTIAGO, Chile, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You are cordially invited to participate in Banco Santander Chile's (NYSE: BSAC) conference call-webcast on Wednesday May 6, 2026, at 12.00 PM NY time where we will discuss 1Q 2026 financial results. The Bank's Officers participating in the conference call are: Patricia Pérez, CFO, Cristian Vicuña, Chief Strategy Officer & Head of IR, and Andres Sansone, Chief Economist. A question and answer session will follow the presentation.
The Management Commentary report will be published on April 30, 2026, before the market opens. The quiet period begins on April 16.
To participate, the webcast presentation can be viewed at: https://mm.closir.com/slides?id=720987
Or please dial in using any of the below numbers:
United Kingdom+44 203 984 9844
USA+1 718 866 4614
Austria+43 720 022981
Brazil+556120171549
Canada+1 587 855 1318
Chile+56228401484
Czech Republic+420 910 880101
Estonia+372 609 4102
Finland+35 8753 26 4477
France+33 1758 50 878
Germany+49 30 25 555 323
Hong Kong+852 3001 6551
Mexico+52 55 1168 9973
Peru+51 1 7060950
Poland+48 22 124 49 59
Russia+7 495 283 98 58
Singapore+65 3138 6816
South Africa+27872500455
South Korea+82 70 4732 5006
Sweden+46 10 551 30 20
Turkey+90 850 390 7512
Ukraine+380 89 324 0624
Participant Passcode: 720987
Please dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the starting time of the conference.
If you have any questions, please contact Cristian Vicuña at Banco Santander Chile at Cristian.vicuna@santander.cl, Rowena Lambert at Rowena.lambert@santander.cl or Claudia Villalon at claudia.villalon@santander.cl
CONTACT INFORMATION
Cristian Vicuña
Investor Relations
Banco Santander Chile
Bandera 140, Floor 20
Santiago, Chile
Email: irelations@santander.cl
Website: www.santander.cl
About Santander
Banco Santander Chile is one of the companies with the highest risk ratings in Latin America, with an A2 rating from Moody's, A- from Standard & Poor's, A+ from the Japan Credit Rating Agency, AA- from HR Ratings, and A from KBRA. All of our ratings have a stable outlook as of the date of this report.
As of December 31, 2025, the Bank had total assets of $68,094,956 million (US$75,603 million), total gross loans (including interbank loans) at amortized cost of $40,932,880 million (US$45,446 million), total deposits of $30,569,372 million (US$33,940 million), and shareholders' equity of $4,719,697 million (US$5,240 million). The BIS capital ratio was 16.9%, with a core capital ratio of 11.0%. As of December 31, 2025, Santander Chile employed 8,526 people and had 229 branches throughout Chile.