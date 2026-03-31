DISQO and Comcast Advertising Partner to Deliver Advanced TV Attribution for Advertisers

LOS ANGELES, CA, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, DISQO, the leading provider of advertising intelligence, and Comcast Advertising, the advertising division of Comcast, the global media and technology company, announced that DISQO will provide advanced attribution capabilities within Comcast Advertising’s newly launched Outcomes+, its targeting and attribution solution for traditional and streaming television that integrates AI-powered tools with the company’s first-party data. The DISQO-Comcast partnership brings best-in-class deterministic measurement to TV and streaming campaigns.

Advertisers are now more focused than ever on leveraging the power of TV and its role in driving brand and performance outcomes across the purchase journey. Yet measurement and attribution solutions have not kept pace, leaving a gap between investment and proof of performance. With the launch of Comcast Advertising Outcomes+, Comcast Advertising is redefining what outcome-based television looks like at scale. By embedding deterministic attribution directly into its TV and streaming ecosystem, Comcast Advertising is removing long-standing barriers to understanding real business impact from television advertising.

“TV has always been a powerful driver of business outcomes, but the industry has lacked a clear and scalable way to prove it,” said Armen Adjemian, CEO and Founder of DISQO. “By bringing deterministic measurement into Comcast Advertising’s Outcomes+ solution, we are making it possible for every advertiser to understand how TV and streaming influence brand, search, and visitation in a way that is fast, accessible, and grounded in real consumer behavior.”

Poised to redefine TV measurement in today’s marketing and media ecosystem, Comcast Advertising is taking a leading step forward by combining its scale of data-driven TV capabilities with DISQO’s measurement platform to deliver a more complete view of brand and performance outcomes.

“Outcomes+ is designed to give advertisers actionable insights and proof of performance across the entire funnel, and that requires best-in-class measurement partners like DISQO,” said Ambika Sahni, VP, Partnerships at Comcast Advertising. “This partnership strengthens our ability to connect exposure to real top and mid funnel outcomes at scale, helping advertisers confidently measure and optimize performance across every screen and stage of the consumer journey.”

The DISQO partnership enables Comcast Advertising to scale measurement across all its media platforms - linear, addressable, streaming, and CTV.

These capabilities enable Comcast advertisers to understand, with greater reliability, how media drives brand lift, incremental search, and visitation outcomes across the consumer journey—helping inform smarter investment decisions.

Built for speed and scale, DISQO’s measurement solutions, embedded within Outcomes+, enable studies to be launched in minutes and with real-time, sophisticated reporting. DISQO’s measurement solutions are broadly available to publisher partners, many of whom are already deploying always-on deterministic measurement across their media offerings. To learn more or get started, visit https://hubs.li/Q048VTgS0

Additional information:

For more information about DISQO’s Measurement solutions for publishers: https://hubs.li/Q048VTHJ0

For more information about Comcast Advertising Outcomes+: https://comcastadvertising.com/news/introducing-outcomes-plus/

About DISQO

DISQO is the leading provider of advertising intelligence. We measure brand lift and performance incrementality across every media channel to power data-driven decisions. Trusted by 500+ of the world’s largest brands and 150+ agency and media partners, DISQO is redefining the power of measurement in advertising. Recognized by Inc., Deloitte, Ad Age, Digiday, Forbes, and Cynopsis, DISQO is shaping the future of advertising intelligence. For more information on DISQO’s Brand Lift and Outcomes Lift solutions, visit disqo.com or follow @DISQO on LinkedIn.

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About Comcast Advertising

Comcast Advertising is the advertising division of Comcast. As a global leader in media,

technology, and advertising, the company fosters powerful connections between brands and their audiences as well as among publishers, distributors, MVPDs, agencies, and other industry players. Comcast Advertising's Media Solutions team provides a streamlined way for advertisers to build brand relevancy and sustainable business outcomes through multiscreen TV advertising campaigns—powered by the media, data, and technology assets of Comcast. Comcast Advertising’s Media Solutions delivers seamless, consolidated access to a wide range of premium video inventory and proof of performance using its media, data and technology assets.

These solutions are fueled by deterministic data from more than 30 million Comcast households, representing over 100 million authenticated viewers, and are further strengthened by partnerships with premium publishers, distributors, and streaming platforms that extend Comcast Advertising’s reach to more than 300 million viewers across linear, streaming, and on‑demand environments.

FreeWheel, its media and technology arm, provides the technology, data enablement and convergent marketplaces required to ensure buyers and sellers can transact across all screens, data types and sales channels, in order to ensure the ultimate goal – results for marketers. And, Comcast Advertising’s Universal Ads enables brands of any size to seamlessly create, buy, and measure ads across premium video directly from top publishers with no fees. Comcast Advertising, along with NBCUniversal and Sky, is part of the Comcast Corporation.

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