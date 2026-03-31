Keri's Prison Survival: Love, Deceit, and Revenge Unfolds in Newly Published Book WED, WHITE, and BLUE

Charleston, SC, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In Coyote Valley’s thrilling sequel, Wed, White, and Blue, Keri's survival in prison becomes increasingly precarious as Dean is released from solitary confinement. Keri now faces new challenges with the arrival of Trevor's ex-girlfriend and Dean's son, complicating her already tumultuous existence. As tensions rise, Keri must navigate the dangerous dynamics of prison life while grappling with her relationship with Trevor. The stakes are higher than ever as Dean's relentless pursuit of revenge threatens not only Keri's safety but also her emotional stability.



Keri's determination to uncover the truth about Jared, the reality star whose secrets could alter everything, intensifies amidst the chaos. The prison environment transforms into a battleground of emotions, where trust is scarce and betrayal looms at every corner. Keri's journey is not solely about survival; it is a profound exploration of resilience and the complexities of love in an unforgiving world.



Key themes in Wed, White, and Blue include:

- The struggle for survival in a hostile environment

- The complexities of love and trust amidst danger

- The impact of past decisions on present circumstances

- The dynamics of rivalry and protection in a confined space

- The quest for truth in a world filled with deception



Jan Sloane structures the narrative to keep readers on the edge of their seats, eager to see how Keri's story unfolds. Will she outsmart her enemies and find her strength, or will the challenges prove insurmountable?



Wed, White, and Blue is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.

About the Author: Jan Sloane is the talented author of the Coyote Valley romance series, drawing inspiration from unique settings, including a co-ed prison. When not writing, Jan enjoys watching her favorite television shows with her beloved cats. Her passion for storytelling and ability to create captivating narratives resonate with readers, especially those in the college demographic. Jan's work reflects her creativity and dedication to exploring unconventional themes in romance.