NGen Announces $79.5 Million in New AI Projects to Help Canadian Manufacturers Compete Globally

TORONTO, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Next Generation Manufacturing Canada ( NGen ), the industry-led, not-for-profit organization that leads Canada’s Global Innovation Cluster for Advanced Manufacturing, today announced $29.2 million in new federal funding to support 20 new projects for manufacturers across Canada to adopt and scale made-in-Canada AI solutions.

The new funding is provided through the Government of Canada’s Pan-Canadian Artificial Intelligence Strategy and is being delivered to industry through NGen.

Combined with more than $50.3 million in direct investment from industry, the projects represent a total investment of $79.5 million in Canadian advanced manufacturing innovation.

The announcement was made at the N³ Summit (New. Now. Next ), a gathering of the nation’s leading innovators, manufacturers, investors, and policymakers to tackle the most urgent challenges facing Canadian industry and showcase the cutting-edge technologies shaping the future of manufacturing.

The 20 projects bring together manufacturers, technology firms, and researchers to solve production-level problems – from improving safety, quality control and output – while enhancing the commercialization of Canadian artificial intelligence.

“These projects are about turning Canadian AI into Canadian productivity — keeping machines running longer, reducing waste, and preventing costly shutdowns,” said Jayson Myers, CEO of NGen. “Manufacturers are under intense pressure to control costs, build resilient supply chains, and compete globally. By putting Canadian AI directly onto factory floors, we’re helping manufacturers do that now, not years from now.”

While the new funding originates from the federal government, NGen is not a government department or agency. It is an independent, industry-led organization responsible for selecting, managing, and supporting projects that address real manufacturing challenges and deliver commercial results.

Artificial Intelligence that works on the factory floor

These projects are focused on solving real industrial challenges, including:

AI-powered quality inspection and traceability systems

Smarter and more flexible robotics for manufacturing and construction

Digital twins to speed up production in life sciences

AI-enabled equipment that can adapt in real time to changing conditions

Advanced 3D inspection and automated testing tools





Together, these 20 projects will support manufacturers in sectors such as automotive, defence and security tech, home building, life sciences, food production, and advanced materials. Full list of projects appended below.

Backed by the Pan-Canadian AI Strategy

The Government of Canada’s Pan-Canadian AI Strategy Commercialization Program is designed to help Canadian industry move AI out of labs and into commercial use — creating jobs, strengthening supply chains, and building long-term competitiveness.

“These collaborative projects will accelerate the commercialization of artificial and machine learning innovations that make Canadian manufacturing more efficient and cutting edge while supporting government priorities—driving prosperity, enhancing supply chain resilience and advancing our economic growth,” said the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions. “By fostering innovation in AI through programs like the Global Innovation Clusters, the Government of Canada aims to empower Canadian manufacturers, including SMEs, to compete globally, strengthen our domestic capabilities and deliver on our ambition for productivity and secure, diversified exports.”

“These new projects announced by NGen represent a significant step forward, accelerating AI‑powered innovation and commercialization,” said the Honourable Evan Solomon, Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario. “The projects, which are supported by the Government of Canada, will equip Canadian manufacturers to transform traditional manufacturing processes and systems through the adoption of cutting-edge AI solutions. This will enhance efficiency and build scalable, competitive capabilities to fuel Canada’s prosperity and global leadership.”

Building Canada’s advanced manufacturing advantage

With these new projects underway, NGen continues to grow a national ecosystem of manufacturers and AI solution providers working together to modernize production, improve safety, reduce waste, and create new commercial opportunities.

Companies interested in participating in future NGen funding programs are encouraged to visit www.ngen.ca .

About NGen

Next Generation Manufacturing Canada (NGen) is the industry-led, non-government not-for-profit organization leading Canada’s Global Innovation Cluster for Advanced Manufacturing. NGen connects manufacturers, technology developers, researchers, developers and policymakers across Canada’s advanced manufacturing ecosystem. Through initiatives such as the N³ Summit, the organization works to accelerate the commercialization of advanced manufacturing technologies and strengthen Canada’s industrial competitiveness.

Media Contact (Contact from Minister’s Office)

Robbie MacLeod

Sr. Director, Communications & Member Services

Corporate Secretary

NGen | 613.297.3578 | robbie.macleod@ngen.ca



Addendum: Funded Projects for AI in Advanced Manufacturing



Applied AI Robotics – Brings AI out of the lab and onto the factory floor, enabling faster, safer, and more competitive automotive production made in Canada.

Lead: Magna International Inc. | Partners: Sarcomere Dynamics

Machine Health Monitoring System powered by Feature Importance Insights – AI that listens to machines before they fail, cutting downtime, reducing waste, and keeping Canadian automotive supply chains running strong.

Lead: Martinrea International Inc. | Partners: Polyalgorithm Machine Learning (Poly ML)

AI Size Up – AI-enabled perception that allows robots to understand the real world, pushing Canadian robotics toward smarter, more flexible manufacturing automation.

Lead: InDro Robotics | Partners: Owen and Company Holdings Inc.; LFL Group

Automated Path Generation for Robots in Die and Mold Manufacturing – AI that makes high-precision manufacturing faster and more accessible for small and mid-sized firms by reducing programming complexity.

Lead: Maple Advanced Robotics Inc. | Partners: Stronach Centre of Innovation (Magna International)

Project GL-AI-ZE – AI-enabled manufacturing accelerating next-generation smart materials developed in Canada, strengthening leadership in advanced materials and scaling clean manufacturing.

Lead: Miru Smart Technologies Corp | Partners: Mazlite Inc.; Innovative Finishing Solutions Inc.

Revolutionizing Powerpack Manufacturing with AI Technologies – Deploying cognitive computing platforms to integrate AI-powered vision systems and robotics into powerpack manufacturing.

Lead: Martinrea International Inc. | Partners: Xaba

AI-Enabled CoPilot for Enhancing Batch Level Manufacturing Quality & Efficiency – Real-time AI decision support directly on the production line, improving quality without slowing output.

Lead: Acerta Analytics Solutions Inc. | Partners: Woodbridge Foam Corporation

Made in Canada AI-Optimized Phased Array Technologies – Strengthening Canada's industrial inspection and advanced sensing capabilities through AI-optimized manufacturing.

Lead: CEMWorks | Partners: TransEON

Eagle-X: AI-Based Automation & Next Generation Manufacturing – Bringing next-generation AI automation into heavy equipment manufacturing, modernizing traditional industry right here in Canada.

Lead: Eagle Hydraulique | Partners: MAYA Heat Transfer Technologies

Implementation of Agentive AI Across Entire Manufacturing Process – Agent-based AI that coordinates complex processes across entire facilities, managing manufacturing systems rather than just individual machines.

Lead: Foreseeson Technology Inc. | Partners: mode40

AI-Driven Personalized Manufacturing: World's First Digital Gynecology Platform – Combining advanced manufacturing, AI, and women's health innovation to produce personalized medical devices made in Canada.

Lead: Cosm Medical Corp. | Partners: Clarius Mobile Health

AI-Driven Semiconductor Manufacturing for the Next-Gen Datacenter – AI-enabled chip manufacturing supporting next-generation data centres and strengthening Canada's position in advanced semiconductor technologies.

Lead: Electrophotonic-IC Inc. | Partners: Dream Photonics

MacLean Engineering AI Production Accelerators – AI production accelerators helping Canadian manufacturers compete globally in heavy and resource-based industries, advancing mining and manufacturing leadership.

Lead: MacLean Engineering and Marketing Company Ltd. | Partners: MAYA Heat Transfer Technologies

The Application of AI Agents for Universal Quality Control in Manufacturing – AI agents that adapt quality control across products, plants, and processes, bringing consistency and speed to advanced manufacturing decisions.

Lead: Dana Canada Corporation | Partners: Neatco Engineering Services Inc.

AI-Based Quality Inspection of Aqueous Electrolyte for a Zinc-Air Battery – Intelligent quality control improving reliability and safety in next-generation clean energy storage manufacturing.

Lead: e-Zinc | Partners: Katalyze AI

Optimisation du rendement matière avec senseur optique et AI – AI-powered vision systems optimizing raw material yield in food processing, reducing waste by up to 15% while cutting energy and water use.

Lead: Worximity Technologies Inc. | Partners: Solution Inox Inc.

Smart Robust Dynamic Scheduling – AI-driven dynamic scheduling bringing real-time optimization to high-mix, low-volume manufacturing, helping Canadian manufacturers cut costs and respond faster to market changes.

Lead: ntwist inc | Partners: TAQA Drilling Solutions

Intelligent Photonic Integrated Circuits (iPIC) – AI-optimized silicon photonics replacing electrical connections to dramatically improve data centre energy efficiency, positioning Canada as a leader in sustainable optical technologies.

Lead: WhalePiX Inc. | Partners: EXFO

AI-Driven Concrete Manufacturing Optimization – Real-time AI mix optimization from plant to pour, cutting cement use and CO₂ emissions while positioning Canada as a leader in sustainable construction.

Lead: R.W. Tomlinson Limited | Partners: Giatec Scientific Inc.