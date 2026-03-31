Stage4Hope™ Commits $2.5 Million to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to Accelerate Breakthrough Cancer Research

ATLANTA, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stage4Hope™, a nonprofit dedicated to accelerating access to premier cancer centers and clinical trials for patients with advanced cancer, today announced a $2.5 million multi-year research commitment to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK), one of the world’s premier cancer research and treatment institutions.

The funding will support translational cancer research led by Alexander Drilon, MD, a leading investigator in precision oncology. Dr. Drilon’s work focuses on transforming scientific discoveries into targeted therapies and advancing them through early-phase clinical trials for patients whose cancers are driven by specific genetic alterations. His research has helped advance several important targeted therapies, including repotrectinib, taletrectinib, and zidesamtinib—treatments designed for cancers driven by specific genetic changes. The Stage4Hope commitment will help accelerate research aimed at expanding treatment options for patients with advanced cancers where precision therapies may offer new hope.

Stage4Hope was founded by Stacy Carter, an entrepreneur and real estate developer who launched the organization after being diagnosed with Stage IV lung cancer in 2023. Following her diagnosis, Carter experienced firsthand the complexity of navigating the cancer care system and the challenges many patients face in identifying and accessing the most advanced treatment options.

“Many of the most promising treatments and clinical trials exist at premier cancer centers, but patients often struggle to find them or access them quickly enough,” Carter said. “Stage4Hope was created to help remove those barriers. Supporting the research that drives new treatments forward is a natural extension of that mission.”

Through partnerships with major cancer institutions, Stage4Hope works to accelerate patient access to specialized cancer care and clinical trials, helping individuals connect quickly with expert physicians and advanced treatment programs. The organization also provides travel assistance grants for patients who must leave their home communities to receive specialized care at premier cancer centers.

“When patients with advanced cancer find the right specialists and clinical trials sooner, it can change the trajectory of their care,” Carter added. “Our goal is to help more patients reach those opportunities when time matters most.”

“Advances in precision oncology depend on strong collaboration between research institutions and partners who share a commitment to accelerating progress for patients,” said Alexander Drilon, MD, Chief of the Early Drug Development Service at MSK. “Support for translational research allows us to move discoveries from the laboratory into clinical trials where they can begin helping patients. We are grateful for Stage4Hope’s commitment to advancing this work and expanding the possibilities for people facing cancers driven by targetable genetic alterations.”

Since its founding, Stage4Hope has begun building partnerships with premier cancer institutions while expanding programs designed to remove barriers that prevent patients from accessing life-saving care.

“This commitment reflects the mission at the heart of Stage4Hope,” Carter said. “We are working to accelerate access to the most advanced cancer care in the world, support the research that will shape the future of treatment, and walk alongside patients and families as they navigate one of the most difficult journeys of their lives.”

To learn more about Stage4Hope’s partnership with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, and how to support this work, visit: stage4hope.org/accelerating-access-to-life-saving-cancer-care.

About Stage4Hope™

Stage4Hope is a nonprofit organization dedicated to accelerating access to premier cancer centers and clinical trials for patients with advanced cancer. Through partnerships with major cancer institutions, travel assistance programs, and clinical mental health retreats, Stage4Hope helps patients reach the most advanced care available while also supporting the emotional and psychological challenges of cancer. Learn more at Stage4Hope.org.

Media Contact:

Cheryl Musial, RN, BSN

Mopdog, Inc.

cheryl@mopdog.com

770-605-0492