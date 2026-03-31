Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)

 | Source: Orion Oyj Orion Oyj

ORION CORPORATION
STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE / MAJOR SHAREHOLDER ANNOUNCEMENTS
31 March 2026 at 18:00 EEST
        

Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)

Orion Corporation has received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Market Act, according to which the total number of Orion shares owned directly and indirectly by BlackRock, Inc. and its funds, and the total number of Orion shares owned directly, indirectly and through financial instruments by BlackRock, Inc. and its funds increased on 30 March 2026 above five (5) per cent of Orion Corporation’s total shares.

Total positions of BlackRock, Inc. and its funds subject to notification:

 % of shares and voting rights
(total of point A)		% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments
(total of point B)		Total of both in % (points A + B)Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached5.11% shares

 

Below 5% voting rights		0.00% shares

 

Below 5% voting rights		5.11% shares

 

Below 5% voting rights		141,134,278 shares

 

740,104,338 voting rights
Position of previous notification (if applicable)Below 5% shares

 

Below 5% voting rights		Below 5% shares

 

Below 5% voting rights		Below 5% shares

 

Below 5% voting rights		 

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

Point A: Shares and voting rights:

Class/type of shares
ISIN code		Number of shares and voting rights% of shares and voting rights
 Direct (SMA 9:5)Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)Direct (SMA 9:5)Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI0009014377 7,212,746 shares

 

Below 5% voting rights		 5.11% shares

 

Below 5% voting rights
POINT A SUBTOTAL7,212,746 shares

 

Below 5% voting rights		5.11% shares

 

Below 5% voting rights

Point B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:

Type of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise / Conversion PeriodPhysical or cash settlementNumber of shares and voting rights% of shares and voting rights
American Depositary Receipt (US68628Y1047)N/AN/APhysical200 shares

 

Below 5% voting rights		0.00% shares

 

Below 5% voting rights
CFDN/AN/ACash2,719 shares

 

Below 5% voting rights		0.00% shares

 

Below 5% voting rights
   POINT B SUBTOTAL2,919 shares

 

Below 5% voting rights		0.00% shares

 

Below 5% voting rights

Orion Corporation

Liisa Hurme

President and CEO		    Mikko Kemppainen

General Counsel		 

                                                 
Contact person:
Tuukka Hirvonen, Investor Relations, Orion Corporation
tel. +358 10 426 2721 

Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
www.orionpharma.com

Orion Pharma is a globally operating Nordic pharmaceutical company – a builder of well-being for over a hundred years. We develop, manufacture and market human and veterinary pharmaceuticals as well as active pharmaceutical ingredients, combining our trusted expertise with continuous innovation. We have an extensive portfolio of proprietary and generic medicines and consumer health products. The core therapy areas of our pharmaceutical R&D are oncology and pain. Proprietary products developed by us are used to treat cancer, respiratory diseases and neurological diseases, among others. In 2025 our net sales amounted to EUR 1,890 million, and we employ about 4,000 professionals worldwide, dedicated to building well-being.


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