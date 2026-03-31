Banner Health releases 2025 Annual Report, highlighting $1.1 billion community investments and medical breakthroughs

PHOENIX, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Banner Health today released its 2025 annual report, detailing how Arizona's largest health care provider and largest private employer invested $1.1 billion into the communities it serves. The report outlines how Banner's integrated nonprofit care and coverage model is pioneering a sustainable approach to American health care that prioritizes prevention, supports chronic disease management and reduces overall health spending.

Banner Health is one of the nation's largest nonprofit, fully integrated health systems. The organization delivers advanced care across the full spectrum – from neonatal services to heart transplants, primary care to behavioral health – while managing Medicare Advantage, Medicaid and commercial insurance for more than 1 million members. Banner also conducts groundbreaking research in cancer, neurosciences, cardiac and orthopedic care, and trains more than 1,300 physicians annually, all working together under one mission-driven system.

“As a nonprofit health system, every dollar we earn is invested into our care, services, technology, talent and communities, not Wall Street shareholders," said Amy Perry, president and chief executive officer of Banner Health. "This $1.1 billion investment allows us to provide financial assistance for families who need it most, sustain rural hospitals, advance cancer research that gives patients hope, and expand primary care services in more neighborhoods. Our integrated nonprofit model is designed to keep you healthy, not profit when you get sick."

Beyond traditional care delivery, the 2025 investments supported innovative approaches to prevention and early detection that are reshaping how Banner keeps communities healthy. Through the Banner–University Medicaid program offering financial incentives for preventive screenings, Banner increased colorectal cancer screenings by 114% and blood pressure checks by more than 1,100% year-over-year among Medicaid members. Well-child visits in rural Arizona counties increased 34% year-over-year, with the greatest gains among historically hard-to-reach adolescent populations.

These results reflect Banner Health's comprehensive approach to community investment, which delivered measurable impact across multiple areas in 2025, including:

Economic Impact

Arizona’s largest private employer supporting 140,000 jobs (60,000 direct Banner employees, 80,000 indirect jobs).

$12 billion annual economic impact across Arizona.

Workforce Development

More than 1,300 residents and fellows trained through graduate medical education programs.

7,000 nursing students trained annually.

More than 3,500 high school students gaining hands-on health care experience through workforce programs including Camp Scrubs.

Community Health Programs

70,000 meals served to low-income seniors through Banner Olive Branch Senior Center.

More than 1 million pounds of food distributed through the senior center's food pantry.

Nearly 1,000 women screened through BIG Pink Bus mobile mammography, including 18% first-time screeners.

Millions invested in 38 community organizations including American Heart Association, Arizona Women's Recovery Center, Mariposa Community Health Center, Chicanos Por La Causa, Foundation for Senior Living and Foothills Caring Corps.

Banner Health's complete 2025 annual report, detailing community impact initiatives and health outcomes across Arizona and the system's six-state footprint, is available at bannerhealth.com/about.

About Banner Health

Banner Health's mission is to make health care easier, so life can be better. As one of the nation's largest fully integrated nonprofit health systems, we are pioneering a sustainable care model that prioritizes prevention, manages chronic disease, and reduces health spending – succeeding when patients stay healthy, not when they get sick. We operate 33 hospitals and more than 400 sites across six states, delivering seamless care from primary to quaternary medicine, including health insurance, physician networks, world-renowned specialty services, and behavioral health. Accountable to the communities we serve, we reinvest every dollar into advancing care, research, and facilities, providing more than $1 billion each year in community benefit. Through our partnership with the University of Arizona, we drive clinical discoveries across more than 800 trials and train more than 1,300 residents and fellows annually. Headquartered in Arizona, we serve Arizona, California, Colorado, Nebraska, Nevada, and Wyoming. Our hospitals are consistently ranked among Arizona's top-performing by U.S. News & World Report. For more information, visit bannerhealth.com/about.