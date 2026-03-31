The Global Photonics Packaging Market 2026-2036 | AI Drives Radical Transformation in Photonics Packaging: Co-Packaged Optics Lead the Way

Dublin, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Photonics Packaging Market 2026-2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Photonics packaging is undergoing a significant transformation, reshaping its role in the semiconductor industry. Once a bespoke activity for optical transceiver production, it has now become a strategic priority intersecting artificial intelligence, advanced semiconductor packaging, next-generation display technology, and quantum computing hardware. This transformation represents a fundamental redefinition of the value and structure of photonics packaging.

Historically focused on optical transceivers for datacentres and telecommunications, the photonics packaging market operated with concentrated efficiency to reduce costs. Leaders in this field include Fabrinet, Jabil, and Luxshare, with foundries like TSMC and GlobalFoundries supplying photonic integrated circuits, and laser manufacturers such as Coherent and Lumentum providing light sources.

The rise of generative artificial intelligence is the primary catalyst for disruption. Large AI language models require computing clusters with immense bandwidth, which traditional pluggable optical transceiver architectures cannot meet. Co-Packaged Optics (CPO) addresses this by integrating the optical engine directly onto the same package substrate as the switch or compute chip, significantly reducing power consumption and increasing bandwidth density. Initial CPO switch deployments occurred in 2026, with GPU-level optical interconnects following soon after.

Another growth area is augmented reality, driven by the commercialization of MicroLED display technology, which combines gallium nitride light-emitting arrays with CMOS backplanes. This requires precise mass transfer of MicroLED dies to meet the demands of AR glasses, offering a new market segment for photonics packaging.

Beyond AI and AR, photonics packaging is expanding into FMCW LiDAR for automotive sensing, quantum computing hardware, medical imaging, and defense sensing. Each application presents unique packaging challenges, converting photonics packaging into a diversified, multi-application industry.

Central to these trends is the shift from module-level assembly to wafer-level heterogeneous integration, supported by platforms like 2.5D silicon interposers and hybrid bonding. This shift enhances packaging value, compresses alignment tolerances, and shifts competitive advantage upstream.

Standardization remains vital in this transition. Process Design Kits, Assembly Design Kits, and interface standards are in development, with industry groups like the Optical Internetworking Forum and the Co-Packaged Optics Alliance playing key roles. The speed at which these standards mature will influence market trajectory over the next decade.

Report Scope

The "Global Photonics Packaging Market 2026-2036" report provides a comprehensive analysis, defining and forecasting the market over the next ten years. It incorporates interviews with over 80 industry stakeholders and a bottom-up modeling approach covering six application segments. These include optical transceivers, AI datacentres, augmented reality, automotive LiDAR, quantum technologies, and other sectors like medical and industrial sensing.

Covering the spectrum of current and emerging photonics packaging approaches, the report discusses technology roadmaps, segment forecasts, and regional analyses. It provides in-depth analysis of Co-Packaged Optics, comparing it to pluggable optics, assessing the AI datacentre network hierarchy, and offering forecasts through 2036.

The report features ecosystem and supply chain analysis, including regional insights for Taiwan, North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, as well as a competitive landscape overview with market share analysis and strategic outlook through 2036.

The publication provides a wealth of data, with over 70 data tables and 35 figures, profiling 79 companies involved in the photonics packaging value chain. It offers key insights into company strategies, market dynamics, and future growth opportunities in this rapidly evolving industry.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Aeva

Amkor Technology

Anello Photonics

Ansys

Applied Materials

ASE Group

ASM AMICRA

ASMPT

Aurora Innovation

AyarLabs

Bay Photonics

Broadcom

Cisco

Corning Incorporated

Diamond Photonics

Eoptolink

EV Group

Fabrinet

FEMTOprint

Ficontec

Finetech

FOXCONN

GIS

Goertek

Google

ICON Photonics

IMEC

Innolight

IonQ

izmo Microsystems

Jabil

JBD (Jade Bird Display)

LAM Research

Lightmatter

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/43a9q8

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