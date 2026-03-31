Insight Investments Renames and Rebrands as Insight Capital Solutions, and Announces Leadership Structure

IRVINE, Calif., March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Insight Investments Holdings, LLC today announced that it has been renamed and rebranded as Insight Capital Solutions, LLC , reflecting the organization’s continued evolution and expansion across multiple equipment finance verticals and technology markets.

Insight Capital Solutions serves as the holding company supporting the organization’s portfolio of operating companies and businesses, including Insight Capital Finance, Insight Equipment Finance Corporation, Insight Technology Finance, Insight Modular Finance, Harbor Capital (material handling), and Red8 (technology sales and services). The new name reflects Insight’s broader capabilities delivering customized financing and technology solutions designed to help organizations acquire and manage the equipment and infrastructure essential to their operations.

"As Insight continues to grow, aligning our operating companies under the Insight Capital Solutions name better reflects the breadth of products and services we provide and the markets we serve," said company Founder and Chairman, John Ford. "This evolution strengthens our ability to support our businesses while continuing to deliver exceptional value to our customers and partners."

Leadership Structure

Alongside the rebrand, Insight also announced a leadership structure designed to support collaboration and growth across the organization.

Chris Czaja has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of Insight Capital Solutions, where he will oversee the organization’s portfolio of operating companies and support strategic growth across the platform.

Scott Sullivan has been named Chief Revenue Officer of Insight Capital Solutions, responsible for leading revenue strategy and growth initiatives across the organization.

Insight Capital Solutions’ leadership team also includes several executives who will continue serving in key roles across the organization. Allan Umans serves as General Counsel and Secretary, Sheryn Murray serves as Chief Operating Officer, Rob Kolek serves as Chief Financial Officer, and Paul Vecker continues as President of Insight Capital Finance.

"This new structure allows us to bring our businesses closer together while positioning the organization to scale more effectively," said Chris Czaja, Chief Executive Officer of Insight Capital Solutions. "By aligning leadership and resources across the platform, we can better support each of our companies as they continue delivering innovative solutions and exceptional value to our clients."

Insight Capital Solutions Businesses:

With capital solutions spanning multiple industries and markets, Insight Capital Solutions continues to strengthen its position as a strategic partner for businesses across North America.

To learn more about Insight Capital Solutions and its companies, visit www.insightcapitalsolutions.com .

About Insight Capital Solutions, LLC

Insight Capital Solutions (ICS) is an equipment leasing and financing company delivering customized solutions for technology, material handling, fitness equipment, and modular buildings. Through flexible structures, dedicated teams, and a proprietary asset management optimization system, ICS helps organizations acquire, manage, and optimize mission-critical equipment with clarity and confidence. Established in 1987, ICS is a privately owned, independent firm serving clients across North America.