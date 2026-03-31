LeadTruffle Brings AI Speed-to-Lead and Unified Inbox to U.S. Home Service Businesses

Austin, TX, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeadTruffle, an AI speed-to-lead and unified inbox platform built for U.S. home service businesses, today announced platform data highlighting the need for faster lead response across website leads, missed calls, AI-answered phone inquiries, and third-party lead sources.

LeadTruffle data shows that 42% of leads arrived after hours or on weekends, highlighting the need for faster, always-on lead response for home service businesses.

From January 1, 2025 through March 30, 2026, LeadTruffle processed more than 59,000 leads across hundreds of businesses on the platform. Among leads with trackable outbound follow-up events, the company recorded a median first response time of 5 seconds, with about 97% of measured responses sent in under 30 seconds.

The company says the data reflects a common problem in home services: leads arrive across too many channels, and many arrive outside normal office hours. In the same dataset, about 42% of inbound leads arrived after hours or on weekends.

“Most home service businesses are not losing jobs because demand disappeared. They’re losing them because leads come in across multiple channels, often after hours, and nobody follows up fast enough,” said Bryan Shankman, CEO of LeadTruffle. “We built LeadTruffle to help contractors respond in seconds, qualify leads automatically, and keep the whole conversation in one system.”

LeadTruffle supports workflows across website texting, missed-call text back, AI call answering, Google LSA, Angi, Thumbtack, Yelp, email, and downstream CRM workflows. The platform also supports APIs, webhooks, and handoff workflows for teams that want to connect lead response to their broader operating stack.

For home service businesses, the company’s pitch is simple: faster response, one inbox, better qualification, and fewer missed revenue opportunities. Learn more at www.leadtruffle.co.

About LeadTruffle

LeadTruffle is an AI speed-to-lead and unified inbox platform built for home service businesses. The company helps contractors manage website leads, missed calls, AI call answering, and third-party leads in one workflow, with downstream CRM and automation support. More information is available at www.leadtruffle.co or by phone at 737-296-5537.

Methodology Note: Metrics cited in this release are based on LeadTruffle platform activity from January 1, 2025 through March 30, 2026. Response-time figures reflect leads with trackable outbound follow-up events.

About LeadTruffle

LeadTruffle is an AI-first lead capture platform designed for home service contractors. We handle leads from website form submissions, missed calls, AI voice calls, and third-party lead sources (Yelp, Thumbtack, Angi, Google LSA), using AI to qualify leads via text messaging, email, and voice conversations. We specialize in US & Canada based home services companies. Our primary features include website texting widgets, missed-call text back AI conversations, AI voice call answering, a unified conversations inbox, and a lead workflow kanban board. We use AI tools to process information from conversations and qualify leads. The platform includes client management, scheduling tools, comprehensive analytics, and integrations with popular CRMs. We also support franchises and agencies via our dedicated agency portal, lead routing system, and white-labeling options.

Press Inquiries

Aaron Decker

aaron [at] leadtruffle.com

https://www.leadtruffle.co