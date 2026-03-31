Precision Medicine Software Market Outlook 2026-2030 & 2035 - Philips, Palantir Technologies, and Tempus Labs Lead the $2.82 Billion Industry

Dublin, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Precision Medicine Software Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The precision medicine software market is experiencing robust growth, projected to expand from $2.45 billion in 2025 to $2.82 billion in 2026, maintaining a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.1%. The historic surge can be attributed to advancements in genomic sequencing, increased adoption of electronic health records, and the proliferation of data-driven clinical workflows. The rising focus on oncology-centric precision treatments and the expanded availability of bioinformatics platforms have also played crucial roles.

Looking forward, the market is expected to further escalate to $4.92 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 14.9%. This expansion is driven largely by the burgeoning demand for personalized therapeutics, significant investments in precision oncology, and the widespread adoption of AI-powered healthcare analytics and cloud-based platforms. The forecast period will likely witness trends such as AI-driven clinical decision support, integration of genomic and clinical data platforms, and a heightened focus on real-time patient data analytics and interoperable healthcare systems.

Personalized treatment, which involves tailoring medical care based on genetic profiles, lifestyles, and health histories, is set to be a pivotal growth factor. The demand for such targeted treatment strategies is soaring, bolstered by advancements in genomic technologies. In February 2024, the Personalized Medicine Coalition reported a noticeable increase in U.S. FDA approvals for personalized medicines, from 12 in 2022 to 26 in 2023, underscoring this trend.

Key market players are enhancing their digital healthcare solutions to streamline and reduce the costs associated with the creation of digital health products. An example is Huma Therapeutics Ltd., which launched the Huma Cloud Platform in July 2024, facilitating the development of digital-first healthcare applications through AI, with components that integrate seamlessly with medical devices and adhere to major regulatory standards. This platform aims to democratize digital health, supporting proactive AI-driven care and research.

Further expanding its capabilities, QuartzBio, under Precision for Medicine, acquired SolveBio Inc. in January 2023, aiming to fortify its software-as-a-service offerings. This acquisition enhances the management of clinical samples and biomarker data throughout drug development. SolveBio specializes in genomic and clinical data solutions integral to precision medicine.

Prominent companies in this dynamic market include Koninklijke Philips N.V., Palantir Technologies Inc., Tempus Labs Inc., and Foundation Medicine Inc., among others. North America currently leads the market, supported by a strong digital health infrastructure.

Reasons to Purchase:

Understand the market dynamics with data covering historical trends and future forecasts.

Identify critical growth segments for investment.

Leverage forecast data and trend analysis to outpace competitors.

Conduct in-depth competitor benchmarking based on market share, innovation, and brand strength.

Report Scope:

By Software Type: CDSS, Genomic Data Tools, Patient Management Software, Bioinformatics Tools

CDSS, Genomic Data Tools, Patient Management Software, Bioinformatics Tools By Technology: AI, Big Data, Blockchain, IoMT, CRISPR and Gene Editing Tools

AI, Big Data, Blockchain, IoMT, CRISPR and Gene Editing Tools By Deployment: Cloud, On-Premise

Cloud, On-Premise By Application: Oncology, Cardiovascular, CNS, Immunology

Oncology, Cardiovascular, CNS, Immunology By End User: Healthcare Providers, Research Centers, Pharma and Biotech Companies

The report covers major companies such as Koninklijke Philips N.V., Palantir Technologies Inc., Tempus Labs Inc., and many more. In-depth analysis is available for countries including Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, and others. Regions covered span across Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, and beyond.

Delivery formats include Word, PDF, or an interactive report coupled with an Excel dashboard for seamless data extraction and analysis. Clients benefit from customization options and expert consulting support.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $2.82 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.92 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.9% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Precision Medicine Software market report include:

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Palantir Technologies Inc.

Tempus Labs Inc.

Myriad Genetics Inc.

Foundation Medicine Inc.

Guardant Health Inc.

Color Genomics Inc.

NantHealth Inc.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA

Aignostics GmbH

MVision AI Oy

Fabric Genomics Inc.

QUIBIM S.L.

Syapse Inc.

PierianDx Inc.

2bPrecise LLC

SimBioSys Inc.

Navignostics AG

xCures Inc.

LifeOmic Holdings LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mn8h63

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