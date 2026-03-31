Wilms Tumor Protein Market Outlook 2026-2030 and 2035 Shows 6.9% CAGR as Rising Investment in Oncology Research Accelerates Industry Growth

Dublin, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wilms Tumor Protein Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report provides a comprehensive analysis, covering market statistics, regional shares, competitor data, market segments, trends, and opportunities.

The Wilms tumor protein market has shown substantial growth and is projected to continue expanding over the coming years. The market size is anticipated to increase from $3.41 billion in 2025 to $3.61 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. This uptrend is driven by advancements in molecular biology research, rising use of immunohistochemistry, demand for cancer biomarkers, advancements in recombinant protein production, and heightened investments in academic research.

Looking forward, the market is projected to reach $4.71 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 6.9%. This forecasted growth is supported by the increasing adoption of precision medicine, demand for targeted cancer diagnostics, expansion of gene-based therapeutic research, and integration of biomarkers in treatment planning. Key trends anticipated include the growing use of WT1 as a cancer biomarker, demand for molecular diagnostic tools, and enhanced focus on gene expression analysis.

The escalating incidence of kidney cancers significantly contributes to the market's expansion. Kidney cancer presents abnormal cell growth in the kidney tissue, with WT1 expression playing a critical role in its diagnosis. The American Cancer Society reported approximately 81,800 new kidney cancer cases in 2023 alone. Additionally, projections by Cancer Research UK estimate around 21,900 new cases annually by 2038-2040, underscoring the increasing need for Wilms tumor protein in diagnostics.

Companies are prioritizing the development of advanced detection techniques. Charles River Laboratories launched an ELISA Kit in February 2023 for detecting and quantifying residual host cell proteins (HCPs), using avian IgY antibodies sourced from SPF chicken eggs. This innovation illustrates a commitment to precision in protein detection.

Major market players include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Abcam plc, BioLegend Inc., Cell Signaling Technology, and more. In December 2023, Danaher Corporation acquired Abcam plc for $5.7 billion, aiming to leverage Abcam's advanced antibody portfolio for strengthening its life sciences offerings.

As of 2025, North America held the largest share of the Wilms tumor protein market. Regions covered include Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, South America, and others, with significant presence in countries such as the USA, UK, Canada, China, and Germany.

Reasons to Purchase:

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Markets Covered:

By Product Type: Antibodies; Assay Kits; Recombinant Proteins; Other Types

By Detection Method: IHC; ELISA; Western Blotting; PCR; Other Methods

By Application: Cancer Diagnosis; Cancer Treatment; R&D; Other Applications

By End User: Hospitals; Diagnostic Laboratories; Research Institutes; Other End Users

Geographies Covered: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, and more.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $3.61 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.71 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.9% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Wilms Tumor Protein market report include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Abcam plc

BioLegend Inc.

Cell Signaling Technology Inc.

Genetex Inc.

Proteintech Group Inc.

Novus Biologicals LLC

OriGene Technologies Inc.

Boster Biological Technology

ZS Genetics Inc.

Sino Biological Inc.

LI-COR Inc.

QIAGEN NV

PerkinElmer Inc.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc.

SELLAS Life Sciences Inc.

Immatics NV

TapImmune Inc.

Generex Biotechnology Corp

BrightPath Biotherapeutics Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5omnmf

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