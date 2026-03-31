AMI presents an emotional and thought-provoking narrative on Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) with the documentary The Last Days of April

—Broadcast version to be aired August 7 on AMI-tv, AMI+ and OUTtv—

—Feature-length documentary to be shown at Hot Docs Canadian International Documentary Festival—

TORONTO, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMI (Accessible Media Inc.), in association with OUTtv and Mirror Image Media, is pleased to announce the world broadcast premiere of the original documentary The Last Days of April, Friday, August 7, at 10 p.m. Eastern on AMI-tv and AMI+ and 9 p.m. Eastern on OUTtv.

The feature-length version of The Last Days of April will debut April 24 and 25 as part of the Canadian Spectrum Competition at this year’s Hot Docs Canadian International Documentary Festival.

The Last Days of April follows April Hubbard (AMI’s In Focus), a disability advocate living with a tethered spinal cord and chronic pain, who navigates the end of her life. April’s courageous decision to share her Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) journey sparks an emotional and thought-provoking narrative. Through intimate interviews and personal anecdotes, this film documents the intersection of bodily autonomy and systemic barriers, ultimately advocating for a more inclusive and compassionate world.

“In The Last Days of April, our goal was to provide a platform for a story defined by dignity, resilience, and the fundamental right to bodily autonomy,” say filmmakers Ree Wright and Meaghan Wright. “As a celebrated advocate and artist, April Hubbard has spent her life fighting for the visibility of disabled voices, and this film is a continuation of that legacy, offering an intimate look at the deeply personal realities of navigating a complex healthcare system. Ultimately, this film is about honouring a life lived with purpose and ensuring that April’s story is told on her own terms.”

Appearing alongside April are April’s partner, Matthew Downey (they/them); circus instructor Vanessa Furlong (she/her); MAiD nurse practitioner Nikki Kelly (she/her); and podcast host Andrew Gurza (they/he).

April Hubbard is a circus performer, drag artist, arts administrator, accessibility consultant and a Queer, Mad, Disabled, white, Mi’kmaw woman based in Halifax. She creates space for those with unseen bodies and unheard voices. She is the former chair of the Halifax Fringe Festival, the co-founder of disabilityX Halifax, the author of the Eastern Front Theatre Accessibility Report, and received the Ramon John Hnatyshyn Award for Volunteerism at the 2025 Governor General’s Performing Arts Awards. April encourages others to design the society in which they wish to live by challenging assumptions and normalizing the presence of people who are disabled in our world.

The Last Days of April is written, directed and produced by Ree Wright and Meaghan Wright. The co-producer is Melani Wood. The director of photography is Ree Wright, and the editors are Amy Mielke and Ree Wright.

The Last Days of April debuts Friday, August 7, at 10 p.m. Eastern on AMI-tv and AMI+ .

About Mirror Image Media

Mirror Image Media is an award-winning, full-service video production company based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, co-founded by queer twin filmmakers Meaghan Wright (they/she) and Ree Wright (they/them). Dedicated to using film as a vehicle for social and environmental impact, the company specializes in uplifting marginalized voices through cinematic documentaries and mission-driven branded storytelling. From concept development and creative direction to filming and post-production, Mirror Image Media is committed to bringing diverse stories to life with authenticity and cinematic excellence.

The company’s acclaimed documentary portfolio includes the Screen Nova Scotia 2023 “Best Television Series Unscripted” winner Living in Flow (VICE & Telus Fund), and the feature-length films Freedom Swell (CBC Gem) and The Social Shift, both winners of Screen Nova Scotia’s “Best Documentary” award. Their work also includes the feature The Last Days of April (OUTtv and AMI), the NFB series My STEM Job, and the short film Transform. In addition to their documentary success, Mirror Image Media produces high-impact commercials and branded content for global brands such as Patagonia, Billabong, the Canadian Cancer Society, and more. Rooted in purpose and driven by craft, Mirror Image Media creates films that foster empathy, build connection, and shift perspectives to ultimately create positive change.

About Accessible Media Inc.

AMI is a media company that entertains, informs and empowers Canadians with disabilities through three broadcast services — AMI-tv and AMI-audio in English and AMI-télé in French — and streaming platform AMI+ . Our vision is to establish AMI as a leader in the creation of content that is led by and for people in the disability community. To learn more visit AMI.ca and AMItele.ca .

For media inquiries and information, please contact:

Greg David

Communications Specialist

Accessible Media Inc.

Greg.David@ami.ca

647-417-0631

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a1589dc1-b365-410d-952d-4f80c7af5857