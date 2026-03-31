Capecitabine Market Outlook 2026-2030 Shows 9% CAGR as Innovations in Therapies and Homecare Treatment Adoption Accelerate Industry Growth

Dublin, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Capecitabine Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report details market characteristics, size, growth, segmentation, and geographic breakdowns. Additionally, the report evaluates the total addressable market and scores market attractiveness, while analyzing competitive landscapes and market shares of leading companies.

The capecitabine market has seen significant growth in recent years, expected to expand from $2.41 billion in 2025 to $2.61 billion in 2026, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. This upward trend is primarily driven by a rising incidence of breast and colorectal cancers, increased awareness of oral chemotherapy, and expanded access to generic formulations. Key growth factors also include approval by regulatory bodies, enhanced hospital and oncology infrastructure, and increased personalized medicine demand.

Looking toward the future, the capecitabine market is projected to reach $3.69 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 9%. Driving forces in this period encompass technological advancements in drug delivery systems, a surge in oncology research investments, and the expansion of homecare cancer treatments. The market is expected to continue its focus on oral chemotherapy, personalized cancer treatment, and combination therapy development.

The prevalence of cancer significantly impacts market expansion. In 2022, the National Cancer Institute reported 20 million new cases globally, with figures potentially rising by 2040. Capecitabine, a chemotherapeutic agent, is central in cancer treatment. Recent developments include Camber Pharmaceuticals' launch of Generic Xeloda, a significant move to enhance patient access to affordable cancer care.

In strategic moves, Cheplapharm Arzneimittel GmbH acquired the commercial rights to Xeloda in China, looking to enhance its oncology portfolio. The capecitabine market features numerous key players such as Teva Pharmaceuticals, Mylan N.V., and Novartis AG, among others. These companies are innovating to improve patient adherence, notably through the development of dispersible tablet formulations.

Geographically, North America dominated the market in 2025, while the report covers various regions, including Asia-Pacific and Europe.

Reasons to Purchase:

Obtain a truly global perspective with comprehensive market coverage.

Evaluate the influence of macroeconomic factors such as geopolitical conflicts, trade policies, inflation, and regulatory changes.

Develop regional and country-specific strategies grounded in local data and analysis.

Identify promising growth segments for potential investment.

Leverage forecast data and market drivers to gain a competitive edge.

Understand end-users for more targeted marketing.

Benchmark performance against competitors with data on market share and innovation.

Analyze the total addressable market (TAM) and attractiveness scores to gauge market potential.

Utilize the report for presentations with high-quality data and analysis, updated regularly.

Markets covered include:

By Drug Type: Branded; Generic

Branded; Generic By Drug Formulation: Tablets

Tablets By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy; Online Pharmacy; Retail Pharmacy

Hospital Pharmacy; Online Pharmacy; Retail Pharmacy By Application: Colon Cancer; Rectal Cancer; Breast Cancer; Gastric Cancer; Other Applications

Colon Cancer; Rectal Cancer; Breast Cancer; Gastric Cancer; Other Applications By End-Users: Hospitals; Homecare; Specialty Centers; Other End-Users

The report mentions key companies such as Teva Pharmaceuticals, Mylan N.V., Hikma Pharmaceuticals, among others, and includes detailed analyses of geographical regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, and North America.

Time Series: Provide a five-year historical analysis and ten-year forecast.

Data: The report functions as a comprehensive database offering ratios of market size to related markets, GDP proportions, and expenditure metrics per capita, with data segmented by country and region.

Delivery Format: Available in Word, PDF, and Interactive Report formats plus Excel Dashboard.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $2.61 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.69 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.0% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Capecitabine market report include:

Teva Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Mylan N.V.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

Cipla Limited

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Accord Healthcare Ltd.

Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co. Ltd.

Hetero Drugs Limited

Novartis AG

Intas Pharmaceuticals Limited

Aurobindo Pharma Limited

Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Alkem Laboratories Ltd.

Bayer AG

Pfizer Inc.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Roche Holding AG

Zydus Lifesciences Limited

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o8kv2a

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment