Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (ALDX)

NEW YORK, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (“Aldeyra” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ALDX) securities between November 3, 2023 and March 16, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

The Complaint alleges that Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) The results of the reproxalap clinical trials were inconsistent; (2) the inconsistency of the results rendered any positive findings from these trials unreliable and not meaningful; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ statements about Aldeyra’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

The Complaint further alleges that when news of these alleged failures to disclose became known, the price of Aldeyra stock went down by $2.99, or approximately 70.7%, to close at $1.24 per share on March 17, 2026, harming investors.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Aldeyra should contact the Firm prior to the May 29, 2026 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .