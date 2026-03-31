Solomon Global Named as a Partner of The Master Investor Show 2026

London, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solomon Global will be a main sponsor at this year’s Master Investor Show on Saturday, 25th April 2026, alongside J.P Morgan Asset Management and QuotedData.



Gold and silver supplier Solomon Global will be front and centre at this must-attend event for retail investors, which is taking place at London’s Business Design Centre. Bringing together thousands of delegates and an enormous and diverse range of investable companies and opportunities, the show provides attendees with the chance to explore the financial market landscape and engage directly with exhibitors, including Solomon Global.



The Master Investor Show 2026 also boasts an impressive roster of leading figures from across the investment world and financial media, who will be speaking at the event, including Jim Mellon, known as the ‘British Warren Buffett’, Gavin Lumsden, Head of News at QuotedData, Merryn Somerset Webb, UK Wealth Editor at large at Bloomberg, Rhys Davies, Fund Manager at Invesco and Sara-Louise Porter, Director and Head of Business Development at Aquis Stock Exchange.



Solomon Global will host a flagship discussion on the Thought Leadership Stage, which the company is sponsoring, bringing together high-level voices, including Ross Norman, CEO at Metals Daily and renowned market commentator Clem Chambers. In addition, Paul Williams, Managing Director of Solomon Global, will take to the stage to lead a dedicated session exploring physical gold, with a focus on the CGT-free status of certain British bullion coins and the other key factors in their wider investment appeal.

Following its recent partnership announcement with footballing legend Sir Geoff Hurst, Solomon Global will also be offering visitors to its stand (M:63-64) the opportunity to win a Hurst number 10 shirt personally hand-signed by Sir Geoff Hurst.



Join on Saturday, 25th April 2026, in London to:

Learn from expert speakers how to make the most of your savings

Talk directly to the CEOs of companies you can invest in

Hear the UK’s leading entrepreneurs, investors and fund managers speak about future trends

Network with other investors

Speak with Solomon Global







“The Master Investor Show is the UK’s leading, must-attend event for investors large and small, and we’re delighted to be playing a pivotal role,” said Paul Williams, Managing Director of Solomon Global. “It provides a unique platform to engage meaningfully with this community, offering insights, sector expertise, and the opportunity to answer questions on precious metals, which is particularly important currently as investors navigate an increasingly complex financial landscape amid ongoing geopolitical uncertainty. Last year was a hugely successful event, so we’re looking forward to another year of strong attendance, valuable conversations, and connecting with investors who are keen to understand better the role of gold and silver in today’s environment.”



“We are delighted to have Solomon Global return as a core component of the Master Investor Show 2026. Its depth of knowledge and long-standing experience within the precious metals market will add real value at a time when many UK investors are assessing how best to respond to a shifting economic situation,” said Amanda Taylor, CEO, Master Investor. “Solomon Global’s perspectives will be especially relevant for private investors looking to broaden their understanding of how tangible assets can contribute to portfolio stability. We are very pleased to welcome them back as sponsors and to provide attendees with the opportunity to hear directly from a highly regarded and trusted name in the industry.”



The Master Investor Show will take place on Saturday, 25th April 2026 . Don’t miss this opportunity to gain valuable insights and network with industry leaders. Get your FREE ticket courtesy of Solomon Global here: https://www.offers4investors.com/2026/master-investor-show/solomon-global-offer?s=pr

For more information about Solomon Global's products and services, visit the website at https://solomon-global.com.

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NOTES TO EDITORS

About Solomon Global



Solomon Global specialises in the secure delivery of physical gold and silver in bar and coin form for private ownership. The company takes a uniquely consultative approach to purchasing and selling physical gold and silver, regardless of the investment amount. Its straightforward and personalised approach helps anyone interested in exploring gold, from first-time buyers to seasoned investors and collectors, build and protect a lasting legacy.

Solomon Global’s team of experienced gold and silver consultants are always available to discuss the practical solutions and tax advantages for clients purchasing gold and silver bullion in the UK and assist with any inquiries.

Solomon Global was awarded ‘Best Alternative Asset Provider 2025’ and ‘Most Trusted UK Bullion Supplier 2025’ at the London Investor Show Awards 2025, 'Best UK Gold Bullion Dealer' at the ADVFN International Financial Awards 2025, and ‘Most Trusted UK Gold Bullion Supplier 2024’ at The London Investor Show Awards 2024.

For any questions about buying or selling gold and silver, contact the team here: https://solomon-global.com/contact/

For further press information, please contact: Francesca De Franco on 0794 125 3135 or email fdefranco1@gmail.com

[i] Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Buying physical gold as an investment involves risk, as the value of precious metal prices can be volatile. Historical financial performance does not necessarily give a guide of future financial performance. We recommend that you conduct your own independent research and seek professional tax, legal and financial advice before making any investment decisions.

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