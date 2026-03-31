Dassault Systèmes: Filing of the 2025 Universal Registration Document

Press Release

VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France — March 31, 2026

Filing of the 2025 Universal Registration Document

Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) announces the filing on March 31, 2026 of its 2025 Universal Registration Document (constituting the Annual Financial Report) with the Autorité des marchés financiers.

This document is available on Dassault Systèmes’ website at https://investor.3ds.com (sections Regulated information or Events & Publications/ Reports). Hard copies of the 2025 Universal Registration Document are also available upon request at Dassault Systèmes’ headquarters (10, rue Marcel Dassault, CS 40501 – 78946 Vélizy-Villacoublay, France).

The following documents are included in the Universal Registration Document in accordance with legal provisions:

2025 Annual Financial Report;

Board of Directors’ Report on corporate governance;

Sustainability Report; and

Description of the share repurchase program proposed to the General Shareholders’ Meeting.

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ABOUT DASSAULT SYSTÈMES

Dassault Systèmes is a catalyst for human progress. Since 1981, the company has pioneered virtual worlds to improve real life for consumers, patients and citizens. With Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform, 370,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, can collaborate, imagine and create sustainable innovations that drive meaningful impact. For more information, visit: www.3ds.com

Dassault Systèmes Investor Relations Team FTI Consulting

Marie Dumas : Arnaud de Cheffontaines: +33 1 47 03 69 48

+33 1 61 62 70 92 Jamie Ricketts : +44 20 3727 1600

investors@3ds.com

Dassault Systèmes Press Contacts

Corporate / France

Arnaud Malherbe / Déborah Cobbi

+33 1 61 62 87 73 / +33 1 61 62 70 83

arnaud.malherbe@3ds.com / deborah.cobbi@3ds.com

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