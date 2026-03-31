SBA Announces New “Made in America Loan Guarantee” to Restore Manufacturing Dominance

WASHINGTON, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced that small manufacturers across the country will soon be eligible for enhanced support through the SBA’s International Trade Loan (ITL) Program. The loans, which come with a 90% federal guarantee, will help manufacturers expand facilities, hire workers, and increase production – as part of the Trump Administration’s broader effort to rebuild America’s industrial dominance and strength. In addition, the SBA recently expanded ITL eligibility to include small businesses across the food supply chain, including those in the agriculture, production, and logistics industries.

“Industrial dominance is essential to our national security and strength, and the Trump Administration has taken historic action to incentivize “Made in America” through tax cuts, deregulation, fair trade and energy dominance – all of which are restoring American industries and jobs,” said SBA Administrator Loeffler. “Today, the SBA is taking another step to support reindustrialization with our new Made in America loan guarantee, which will give U.S. manufacturers additional financing to expand operations, modernize equipment, and supercharge domestic production. Small businesses make up 98% of all manufacturers in America, and as I’ve traveled across the country meeting with industry leaders, the demand for additional capital to expand and hire is evident. This Administration is transforming America into a nation of builders once again, as part of an industrial comeback that is being led by small businesses.”

The ITL program unlocks long-term, affordable financing to support American producers – offering borrowers additional flexibility through an increased SBA guarantee of 90% compared to the standard 75% guarantee for the agency’s flagship 7(a) Loan Program. This expanded support will give lenders greater confidence to deploy capital into domestic manufacturing, driving investments in machinery, facilities, and production capacity.

Starting May 1st, manufacturers across NAICS Sectors 31–33 will become eligible for the expanded ITL Program. Eligible businesses may use the funds to:

Upgrade or replace equipment to improve productivity and reduce unit costs.

Modernize facilities and production lines to meet customer and national security requirements.

Diversify supply chains away from foreign adversaries and bring critical production back to the United States.

Build more resilient inventory positions.

Expand operations and capacity through strategic acquisitions.

The enhanced SBA funding builds on the Trump Administration’s broader commitment to reshoring American industry and domestic supply chains. President Trump’s Working Family Tax Cuts include major incentives for small manufacturers – including 100% expensing on factory equipment, no tax on overtime, and a permanent 20% small business deduction. The tax cut and fair trade agenda is already driving new demand and growth for small businesses, as weekly wages in the manufacturing sector surged by 5.1% in February.

In support of this agenda, the SBA launched its Made in America Manufacturing Initiative last year. The agency waived loan fees for small manufacturers in Fiscal Year 2026 and established the first-ever loan program dedicated to American manufacturers. The SBA also launched its Make Onshoring Great Again Portal, a free tool designed to connect small businesses with a database of more than one million domestic suppliers and producers – and cut over $100 billion in red tape crushing small businesses, including manufacturers.

Lenders and small businesses interested in the updated International Trade Loan program can contact SBA’s national team of Finance Managers for more information. SBA’s Finance Manager team not only supports the ITL program but also serves as the agency’s working capital specialists and can help lenders and borrowers understand how ITL can be paired with SBA’s expanding suite of working capital solutions - including the MARC and Working Capital Pilot.

# # #

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of entrepreneurship. As the leading voice for small businesses within the federal government, the SBA empowers job creators with the resources and support they need to start, grow, and expand their businesses or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.