Reduction of government bond series in connection with the settlement of the ÍL Fund

 | Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management

In connection with the settlement of the ÍL Fund, the Treasury acquired its own bonds that were previously owned by the Fund. The government bonds will reduce the listed size of the series on the stock exchange.

The table below shows the nominal value acquired by the Treasury and the size of each series after the reduction:

SeriesNominal (kr.)Size (nominal value kr.)
RIKB 32 10152,09567,599,997,905
RIKS 29 09171,504107,114,998,496
RIKS 33 0321739,92379,393,179,919
RIKS 34 101641061,773,538,972
RIKS 36 08151,49858,999,998,502
RIKS 39 11151,27448,999,998,726
RIKS 41 08152,21849,999,997,782
RIKS 44 10173,51050,313,046,086
RIKS 47 11151,44947,999,998,551
RIKS 50 09151,06539,395,020,947

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