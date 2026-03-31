Reduction of government bond series in connection with the settlement of the ÍL Fund

In connection with the settlement of the ÍL Fund, the Treasury acquired its own bonds that were previously owned by the Fund. The government bonds will reduce the listed size of the series on the stock exchange.
The table below shows the nominal value acquired by the Treasury and the size of each series after the reduction:
|Series
|Nominal (kr.)
|Size (nominal value kr.)
|RIKB 32 1015
|2,095
|67,599,997,905
|RIKS 29 0917
|1,504
|107,114,998,496
|RIKS 33 0321
|739,923
|79,393,179,919
|RIKS 34 1016
|410
|61,773,538,972
|RIKS 36 0815
|1,498
|58,999,998,502
|RIKS 39 1115
|1,274
|48,999,998,726
|RIKS 41 0815
|2,218
|49,999,997,782
|RIKS 44 1017
|3,510
|50,313,046,086
|RIKS 47 1115
|1,449
|47,999,998,551
|RIKS 50 0915
|1,065
|39,395,020,947