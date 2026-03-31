Hybrid Advisors, Faithstone Capital Partners Form Hybrid Faithstone Joint Venture Targeting $3 Billion Fund Platform

Las Vegas, Nevada, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Las Vegas, Nevada - March 31, 2026 - -

Hybrid Advisors LLC and Faithstone Capital Partners LLC have entered into a binding agreement to establish Hybrid Faithstone, a master joint venture designed to scale the Hybrid Advisors platform into a $3 billion Fund of Funds over the next 18 months.

The agreement, signed March 7, 2026, creates a 50/50 partnership between the two firms, combining institutional capital markets infrastructure with an established multi-strategy investment platform.

Under the joint venture, Faithstone Capital Partners, through its wholly owned licensed broker-dealer Faithstone Securities LLC, will contribute merchant banking infrastructure, M&A execution capability, and institutional capital markets distribution. Hybrid Advisors will contribute its Fund of Funds investment platform services.

Faithstone Securities LLC will serve as the exclusive broker-dealer of record, placement agent, and debt and equity syndicate lead for all joint venture securities activities.

The launch comes as the global investment management industry continues to expand in both scale and complexity. As of 2024, there are approximately 140,000 regulated public funds worldwide, representing roughly $120 trillion in total assets under management. The United States accounts for approximately 53% of global regulated fund AUM.

Across all investment structures, including hedge funds, private equity, venture capital, private credit, and real assets, the total number of funds globally exceeds 190,000. This includes an estimated 30,000 hedge funds and more than 20,000 private equity and venture capital funds worldwide. U.S. mutual fund assets alone total approximately $33.9 trillion, while ETF assets surpassed $10 trillion for the first time in 2024. Global private equity deal value reached approximately $2.6 trillion in 2025.

Despite the scale of the industry, ownership and control of capital remain highly concentrated.

White male-owned firms manage approximately 98.6% of assets under management in the United States. Minority-owned firms represent approximately 6.1% of U.S.-based fund management companies, yet manage less than 1% of total AUM, with estimates from the Knight Foundation placing that figure closer to 0.7%. Black-owned firms account for approximately 0.2% of global assets under management.

In the public fund sector, minority-owned firms represent approximately 9.2% of mutual fund firms and 9.3% of hedge fund firms but control only a small fraction of total capital. A 2017 survey found that 88% of mutual fund managers are white males.

In private markets, McKinsey's 2023 State of Diversity in Global Private Markets reports that ethnic and racial minorities represent approximately 20% of managing director-level investment professionals across the U.S. and Canada, despite representing roughly 41% of the population.

Among Black-owned firms specifically, the concentration of capital is even more pronounced. The 89 Black-owned NAIC member firms collectively manage approximately $253 billion, representing roughly one-third of all Black-owned alternative asset managers globally. By comparison, the top 10 non-Black firms alone manage nearly $22 trillion, or approximately 20% of global AUM.

The number of Black-owned or Black-led firms managing more than $1 billion across public and private strategies remains fewer than 20. Notable firms include Vista Equity Partners, managing approximately $103.8 billion; Clearlake Capital, approaching $70 billion; Ariel Investments, with approximately $16.2 billion in AUM; and Ariel Alternatives, which closed a $1.45 billion inaugural private equity fund in 2023, one of the largest first-time fund closes globally.

Granger Whitelaw, Executive Chairman of Faithstone Capital Partners commented "We are delighted to partner with Hybrid Advisors and their talented team to use our collective capabilities to build a world-class platform delivering innovative, cutting edge products to investors while also furthering our Faith-Based mission."

The Founder and Chairman of Hybrid Advisors said "Partnering with Faithstone Capital was a natural next step in building something truly differentiated in the market. Together, we're creating a capital markets platform that doesn't just generate returns — it builds a permanent financial legacy. This joint venture combines the best of institutional finance with a mission that extends far beyond the transaction."

"The Hybrid Faithstone model is simple. Constructive capitalism. Their belief is that you can help people and still run profitable businesses. In this case, they serve that mission through their Fund of Funds."

About Faithstone Capital Partners — Faithstone is a global boutique advisory firm focused on delivering strategic, solutions-driven outcomes for its clients. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Faithstone Securities LLC, the firm operates as a FINRA-regulated licensed broker-dealer. Faithstone provides strategic advisory and structured financing solutions across a broad range of sectors, including healthcare, technology and telecom, real estate, natural resources, consumer and industrial products, and special situations. The firm also brings deep experience in debt negotiations, restructurings, recapitalizations, mergers and acquisitions, and balance sheet optimization. Its team includes senior professionals who have held leadership roles at major global investment banks, with more than 100 years of combined experience spanning over $80 billion in completed transactions worldwide.

About Hybrid Advisors — Hybrid Advisors manages a Fund of Funds platform designed to provide investors with access to a diversified, strategy-agnostic portfolio of opportunities. The platform focuses on private credit, debt, equity, venture capital, and celebrity-backed funds, all structured within a single institutional-grade vehicle built to generate alpha across varying market conditions. Hybrid is led by Dion Pouncil and Dan Fleyshman.

Dion Pouncil— A former independent league professional baseball player who transitioned into finance as a financial engineer. He holds a FINRA Series 3 license and focuses on structured finance and relative value arbitrage, with an emphasis on debt and commodities markets. In addition to his professional work, he has supported financial education initiatives through his 501(c)(3) public charity, Hybrid Foundation (www.HybridFoundation.org), which has reached more than 30,000 individuals.

Dan Fleyshman — The youngest founder of a publicly traded company in history, having taken a company public at age 23. He later built Elevator Studio into one of the largest social media influencer agencies globally, deploying more than $60 million across influencer-driven marketing campaigns. He has also made angel investments in more than 43 companies and raised over $44 million in support of charitable initiatives.

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For more information about Hybrid Advisors, contact the company here:



Hybrid Advisors

Dan Jordan

(469) 929-9307

Press@HybridAdvisors.com